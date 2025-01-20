Brain teaser: You'll secure genius-level status, if you crack this baffling maths riddle

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who enjoy testing their mental agility. From puzzles that leave you scratching your head to mathematical challenges that push your reasoning to its limits, brain teasers come in all shapes and sizes. While some aim to confuse, others challenge your logic, and a few make you question everything you know. A brain teaser shared on X left users perplexed with its tricky maths logic.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you’re a fan of such challenges, we’ve got something special for you—a new brain teaser that combines maths with an extra layer of difficulty.

A new mathematical challenge

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz, this latest brain teaser has people hooked. The puzzle reads:

13 → 10, 26 → 40, 39 → 90, 52 → ?

Take a look here at the puzzle:

On the surface, it appears straightforward, but its underlying logic has left many puzzled. While some enthusiasts have cracked the code, others are still scratching their heads, trying to connect the dots.

A look at past puzzles

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has intrigued social media users with its clever conundrums. A previous teaser from the same account read:

“99% Fail, 2 x 3 = 9, 3 x 4 = 16, 4 x 5 = 25, 5 x 7 = ?”

The unique twist in these puzzles lies in their ability to challenge conventional mathematical operations, forcing solvers to think outside the box.

Why are brain teasers popular?

Brain teasers are more than just a fun diversion; they are a mental workout that sharpens analytical skills and enhances problem-solving abilities. They also bring people together, fostering lively discussions and debates as they try to decipher the logic.

As brain teasers continue to trend online, they serve as a reminder that sometimes, the most challenging problems can be the most rewarding to solve. So, if you haven’t tried your hand at the latest puzzle, what are you waiting for?