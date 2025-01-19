Only those with sharp logical skills can solve this tricky maths puzzle that 99% of people fail to crack

Maths has long been a subject that many of us struggle with, and during our school years, it often felt like a tough challenge. With equations, formulas, and abstract concepts, it was a subject that seemed distant and intimidating to many. However, there's one thing that can make maths more interesting and enjoyable – brain teasers. A brain teaser shared on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky number pattern, you'll earn the title of puzzle master)

Brain teasers are puzzles designed to engage your mind and test your ability to think critically and solve problems. These teasers often involve a mix of logic and creativity, making them the perfect way to give your brain a workout. When combined with maths, brain teasers become even more intriguing, offering a playful challenge for those who love numbers and patterns.

A new brain teaser to test your skills

If you're a fan of brain teasers that involve maths, we've got a treat for you. A new teaser has been making waves on social media, and it has left many scratching their heads in confusion. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, the teaser reads:

"99% Fail, 2 x 3 = 9, 3 x 4 = 16, 4 x 5 = 25, 5 x 7 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the numbers seem to follow an unusual pattern, and many users are finding it difficult to crack the code. The teaser has sparked a lot of debate online, with users offering different theories and solutions. But can you figure out the next number in the sequence?

Another mind-boggling puzzle

This isn't the first time a brain teaser has caught the attention of internet users. Another teaser, shared by the account Brainy Bits Hub on X, also went viral recently. The puzzle reads:

"What is the next number? - 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13."

Can you spot the next number in the sequence?

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you solve this mind-bending puzzle, you'll be titled a master of wit)

The challenge continues

With brain teasers like these, maths can become a fun and exciting challenge rather than a daunting subject. Whether you're solving equations or decoding number patterns, these puzzles give you the opportunity to engage your mind and think outside the box. So, next time you come across a brain teaser, take a moment to solve it – you might just surprise yourself with how much fun maths can be.