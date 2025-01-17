Brain teaser: If you solve this mind-bending puzzle, you'll be titled a master of wit

Brain teasers come in many forms—some confuse us, some perplex us, and others leave us in awe of their simplicity. Regardless of their type, most of us love solving them for the sheer thrill of the challenge. If you’re a fan of tricky puzzles and riddles that leave you scratching your head, there’s a new brain teaser making the rounds on social media that you’ll want to try. A brain teaser shared on X perplexed users with its clever wordplay.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The latest brain teaser on X

The account Brainy Bits Hub on X (formerly Twitter) has shared a riddle that’s been keeping users guessing. The teaser reads:

"I'm where yesterday follows today and tomorrow is in the middle. What am I?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the puzzle may seem impossible, but fans of riddles know that such challenges often have clever, word-based solutions.

Another riddle that had netizens thinking

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has captured attention on X. An earlier riddle shared by RiddleSolverX became a viral sensation with its clever wordplay. It read:

"I am an odd number; remove one letter, and I become even. What number am I?"

The answer? Seven. By removing the letter “s,” the word becomes “even,” a delightfully tricky solution that left solvers marvelling at its ingenuity.

Why we love riddles

Riddles and puzzles like these aren’t just fun—they’re a workout for the brain. They challenge us to think creatively, exercise problem-solving skills, and often see things from a fresh perspective. The thrill of finding the answer or the “aha” moment when it clicks is what keeps fans coming back for more.

Whether you’re new to riddles or a seasoned puzzle enthusiast, these brain teasers are sure to keep your mind sharp and entertained. So, can you solve today’s riddle? Share your thoughts and challenge your friends—you might just discover a new favourite pastime!