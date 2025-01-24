Only those with a brilliant IQ can solve this tricky puzzle that has stumped even the experts

If you enjoy solving brain teasers that stretch your mind, we have a new challenge for you that’s sure to keep you thinking for hours. This latest brain teaser has been making waves on social media, offering not only a fun puzzle but a test of your IQ. With its intriguing combination of numbers and logic, it promises to be a real test for your intellectual abilities. A brain teaser shared on X left many perplexed.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The IQ challenge

Shared recently on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz, this particular teaser has caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The challenge reads as follows:

"m² - n² = 64, m - n = 4, m + n = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, this might seem like a simple equation. But as many have realised, the numbers and their relationships require a deeper level of logical thinking. The teaser not only asks you to solve the equation, but it also demands a keen understanding of algebraic manipulation. Can you work through it and uncover the answer?

Another puzzle that had users hooked

Another intriguing puzzle that was shared on X by Brainy Quiz recently has also sparked curiosity. The puzzle reads:

"13 → 10, 26 → 40, 39 → 90, 52 → ?"

At first, the sequence of numbers seems perplexing. However, those with sharp problem-solving skills know that such number sequences often follow hidden patterns. Many puzzle lovers were immediately hooked, trying to decipher the relationship between the numbers and predict the answer.

Critical thinking and persistence are key

Both of these brain teasers demand more than just basic mathematical knowledge. They require critical thinking, pattern recognition, and sometimes, a little patience. Solving such puzzles not only exercises your brain but also helps to improve your problem-solving abilities, making them a perfect challenge for anyone looking to sharpen their mind.

If you love a good puzzle and enjoy testing your IQ, these brain teasers are just what you need.