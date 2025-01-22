Most people can't solve this confusing brain teaser. Can you spot the odd word out?

Brain teasers are always fun to solve to test your quick thinking skills and exercise your brain muscles. Not only do they boost your cognitive skills and improve your problem-solving skills, they also help your memory and enhance your concentration. This brain teaser shared on X has stumped many social media users.(X/@mariashriver)

Solving a brain teaser a day can help you improve your focus and mental discipline over time and make your brain more agile. Not to mention, successfully solving any puzzle can be a way to unwind after a long day and improve your mood.

A tricky word puzzle

So, get set and be ready to solve this tricky puzzle that will force you to think out of the box to come up with a solution. This puzzle, which was shared by journalist Maria Shriver on X, has left many social media users scratching their heads as a solution to it seems nearly impossible.

"Time to tease your brain with this week’s brain teaser. Can you solve it? Remember, your brain is your greatest asset, so it deserves this time and attention," she wrote, sharing the brain teaser.

The puzzle offers you eight words. All words appear unrelated to each other. The words are: Brag, hush, deer, liar, draw, flow, mood and stop. Your task is to figure out the one word which is unlike the others.

"Which word is the odd one out?," the puzzle asks.

Social media users baffled

The post which has hundreds of thousands of views was flooded with comments from users who were baffled by the brain teaser. All of them tried to explain their logic behind the solution they came up with.

"I thought it was mood; that one isn't an action," said one of them.

"I would suggest deer as it is out of alphabetic order," said another, while a third claimed, "Liar only 2 syllable word and Hush only word that can’t be spelled backward."

If you were able to crack this brain teaser, you definitely have sharp logical skills!

