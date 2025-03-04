Woman lists 8 things in India that make Americans uncomfortable, internet reacts: ‘Bidet better than your toilet paper’

An American woman living in Delhi recently took to Instagram to share eight everyday habits in India that are uncommon or even uncomfortable for Americans. Her video, featuring her husband Tim Fischer, has sparked widespread discussion online. A woman from the US shared eight Indian habits uncommon in America.(Instagram/kristenfischer3)

(Also read: American woman reveals 10 ways her life has changed since moving to India. Watch)

In her caption, Kristen Fischer wrote, "There are many things that are commonplace in India that are pretty unheard of in America. Here are a few things we have noticed are normal in India but would make any American very uncomfortable."

Toilet preferences and hygiene habits

Kristen pointed out that Americans are used to toilet paper and often find the idea of using a jet spray unsettling. "The thought of getting wet while using the toilet makes them uncomfortable," she wrote.

Another hygiene-related practice she mentioned was the concept of sharing slippers. In many Indian households, guests are offered communal chappals, something that, according to Kristen, Americans find unthinkable. Similarly, the idea of sharing a water bottle is considered unhygienic in the US, where people usually prefer to have their own.

(Also read: ‘More money in the US, but…’: American woman’s advice to people who think USA is better than India)

Dining and eating habits

Kristen highlighted how food culture differs significantly between the two countries. In India, it is common for one person to order food for the entire table, and everyone shares. However, Americans usually prefer individual portions and are not comfortable sharing their meals.

She also touched upon the practice of eating with hands, which is common in India but less so in the US, where utensils are a must. This point drew mixed reactions, with some users defending the traditional Indian way of eating, saying it enhances the taste of food.

Family and childcare practices

Another key cultural difference she noted was the lack of strict car seat regulations in India. "Americans would be very uncomfortable seeing kids sit on someone’s lap instead of being strapped into a 5-point safety harness," she said.

She also pointed out that co-sleeping with children is quite normal in India, whereas in the US, parents prefer separate rooms for their kids. Additionally, she remarked that living with in-laws after marriage is a rare concept in America, while in India, joint families are common.

Watch the clip here:

Viral reactions

The video, which has amassed over 5 lakh views, has triggered a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some users defended Indian traditions, while others found the cultural differences amusing.

One user commented, "I used to think bidets were weird too, but now I can't live without them!" Another wrote, "Bidet better than your toilet paper"

Some found the concept of communal slippers surprising, with one saying, "I can’t imagine wearing someone else’s footwear, but I guess it's practical!"

Despite the differences, many viewers appreciated the video for shedding light on cultural contrasts in a light-hearted way. "At the end of the day, it's all about what you are used to. India and the U.S. are just different, not better or worse!" remarked another user.