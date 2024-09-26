‘More money in the US, but…’: American woman’s advice to people who think USA is better than India

An American woman, residing in Delhi for the past two years, recently shared a video addressing those considering the merits of living in India versus the United States. She detailed her reasons for relocating from the US to India, adding her belief that the latter offers a superior quality of life to her former home. The image shows American content creator Kristen Fischer, who shared a US vs India video. (Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

“It is always the same question, ‘Why in the world would I want to leave America and move to India?’” she wrote, adding two stereotypes people often have about these countries.

“I think my kids are being set up for a more successful life and future in India. They will have such a rich life, experiences, and community that they would never have gotten in the USA,” she elaborated.

She further stressed that while the United States of America may be ideal for those solely focused on financial gain, India offers a more fulfilling lifestyle for those seeking personal growth and a more meaningful existence.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Mixed reactions from social media users:

Fischer’s decision to leave the US and settle in India has sparked a diverse range of opinions. Some resonated with her views, finding India a more favourable place to live, while others held contrasting perspectives.

“Making money in the US is not easy. The cost of living in the US is too high. Purchasing power in India is far better than in the US, and people in India with different socio-economic backgrounds live cohesively,” an Instagram user stated.

Another joined, “India is not safe for women.” Replying to this comment, a third expressed, "Neither is America. In that sense, Germany and Scandinavian countries are far better. And Israel, surprisingly.”

This individual, who claimed to be a foreigner, commented, “Perfectly said. I’m Tibetan, born and raised in India, but I'm now a Dutch citizen. When I was in India, my life was way better regarding my mind and health. You never feel alone. I’m thinking of moving back to India next year!”

A fifth wrote, “I agree with you. Despite living in the US for ten years, I have never felt at home here. Home will always be India.”

Who is Kristen Fischer?

Kristen Fischer, a content creator at SkyFish Development, has called Delhi home for two years, where she resides with her family. Her Instagram page, boasting over 58,000 followers, offers a humorous glimpse into her life in India.

Fischer candidly shares her experiences through her videos, often leaving viewers amused and nodding in agreement. Her content resonates with many as she navigates the cultural transition from America and documents the changes she's embraced in her new home.

