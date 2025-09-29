Jaxson Dart parents: All about Giants quarterback's father Brandon and mother Kara

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has quickly become one of the most popular young players in the NFL. But behind his success are his parents, Brandon and Kara Dart, who have been there for him every step of the way. From their own sports experience to the lessons they taught their children, here’s everything to know about the couple who raised the Giants’ rising star. All about Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s parents, Brandon and Kara Dart. (Getty Images via AFP)

All about Jaxson Dart's parents

According to PEOPLE, Brandon and Kara both grew up in Utah. Brandon attended Northridge High School in Layton, and Kara attended Weber High School in Pleasant View. They raised their four kids in Utah: sons Jaxson and Diesel, and two daughters who prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

Jaxson was born May 13, 2003, in Kaysville, Utah. His younger brother Diesel is also an athlete, playing wide receiver and defensive back at Corner Canyon High School.

Brandon and Kara's sports journey

Both parents were athletes themselves. Brandon played football, basketball, baseball, and track in high school, and then continued playing football at the University of Utah. He was injured early on but fought back and became one of the team’s top defenders, with 96 tackles in one season.

Kara was just as competitive, running track, playing volleyball, and was a two-time all-state basketball player. She now runs a fitness program and inspires her kids with her dedication to health and training.

Brandon and Kara's support for Jaxson

Brandon and Kara are known for finding the balance between encouragement and constructive criticism. In an interview with the New York Times, Brandon shared that he tells Jaxson to stay grounded in football, reminding him it’s not a "fairy tale" and losses can be valuable lessons.

Jaxson spoke about his mom in an interview with GQ in 2024. He said, “When I'm walking through the Walk of Champions, I'll go see her, give her a hug, and she'll try to hype me up. But after every little interaction, she always reminds me to slide. That's her go-to every single time. If she thinks I didn't hear it when I walk away, she'll make sure to scream it even louder.”

The Darts’ influence goes beyond sports. In the same GQ interview, Jaxson revealed his mom Kara, has also helped him with his fashion, picking out looks for events and pre-game walkouts. Jaxson says he values her input on how he expresses himself off the field. He said, “I've relied on her for a lot of things in the fashion world.”

