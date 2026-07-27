PWD plans elevated road along Aruna Asaf Ali Marg to ease south Delhi traffic

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to develop an elevated road corridor along Aruna Asaf Ali Marg in South Delhi, with the Public Works Department (PWD) initiating a detailed feasibility study for the proposed project to ease traffic between Mahipalpur-Mehrauli and the Outer Ring Road, an official said on Sunday. According to officials, the proposed elevated corridor will span approximately 5.5-6 km (Photo for representation)

According to the official, the proposed elevated corridor will span approximately 5.5-6 km, extending from Kishangarh village near Vasant Kunj to the IIT flyover at the Outer Ring Road-Aurobindo Marg junction. The stretch will pass through one of South Delhi’s busiest institutional corridors, running alongside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vasant Kunj residential area and the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) campus.

The PWD will appoint a consultant to undertake a detailed feasibility study for the project at an estimated cost of ₹1.97 crore. The consultant will examine the technical, financial, environmental and traffic viability of the elevated corridor before any decision is taken on its execution.

The proposal stems from a decision taken during a meeting by the Secretary to Chief Minister Rekh Gupta on March 10 this year, where the PWD was directed to commission feasibility studies for elevated corridors at traffic bottlenecks in South Delhi. The Aruna Asaf Ali Marg stretch is the first such corridor proposed under the initiative.

The official said the objective of the project is to address chronic congestion in South Delhi by providing an alternate route that will serve as a major link for traffic moving from the Mahipalpur-Mehrauli belt towards the Outer Ring Road and the central parts of the city.

During peak hours, the stretch routinely witnesses long queues due to a mix of local and passing traffic, besides heavy traffic from JNU, nearby educational institutions and residential neighbourhood, the official said.

The proposed elevated road is expected to separate through traffic from local sources, improving travel speeds and reducing bottlenecks on the existing carriageway.

“The feasibility study will determine the optimal alignment, structural design, traffic projections, land requirements, utility shifting, environmental implications and project cost. The consultant will also assess engineering challenges, examine alternative alignments where required and evaluate the impact of the project on adjoining areas before preparing a detailed feasibility report,” the official added.