Man dies of electrocution while operating water pump in south Delhi

A 39-year-old carpenter died after being electrocuted while fixing the wiring of a water pump connected to a water tanker in south Delhi’s Tigri area on Saturday evening, police said. Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

According to police, the victim was identified as Arman Khan, a carpenter and resident of JJ Camp in Tigri. He is survived by his wife and four children, officers added.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Tigri police station at around 6pm regarding a man who had suffered an electric shock while connecting the electrical wiring of a water pump near his residence. He was rushed to Batra Hospital by relatives, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said no first information report (FIR) has been registered so far, as inquest proceedings have been initiated and an enquiry is underway.

“The matter is at an initial stage of probe. Preliminary investigation suggests the electrocution was caused by faulty wiring attached to the water pump, and not the tanker. We are further ascertaining whether the tanker belonged to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) or a private agency,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

While locals claimed a DJB tanker was at fault, government officials said a private tanker had arrived at the spot, and loose wires fell on it, causing it to become “charged”. Prima facie, police have found no defect in the tanker.

A senior government official also said involvement of DJB has not been found in the incident. “No DJB involvement, incident is due to electrocution while handling private motor/pump. The person was trying to shift water from ground level tank to rooftop tank through his private pump,” the official said.

The incident triggered protests on Saturday night, with residents demanding piped water connections to prevent such accidents in future. They alleged that chronic water shortage in the colony forces residents to rely on tankers and makeshift pump connections, increasing the risk of electrocution.

Some locals further claimed that Khan had privately called the tanker after being frustrated with the water crisis.

“The water crisis has been going on for two months. We have been assured that it will be resolved and that a pipeline burst due to metro construction. They are all excuses. The pipeline cannot keep bursting,” said Virendra Kumar, a local.

Police said Khan’s body has been preserved at the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.