NFL week 4 injury crisis: Jayden Daniels out, Baker Mayfield questionable and others on list

NFL Week 4 is here, and fans are ready to see some of the most electrifying matches of this season. However, several athletes are unfortunately out due to various types of injury. On the other hand, athletes like Baker Mayfield and Tetairoa McMillan bear the tag of questionable. Here is a look at the NFL week 4 injury report, as per DraftKings Network. NFL week 4 injury report: Here’s all you should know about the players listed as questionable and which team members are out(Getty Images via AFP)

Week 4 NFL injury report

Questionable: Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, Davante Adams, Chuba Hubbard, Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, D’Andre Swift, Jacory Crosky-Merritt, Isaiah Likely, Colston Loveland, Tyler Higbee, Dyami Brown, Devaughn Vele.

Out: Jayden Daniels, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin, Xavier Legette, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Tyrone Tracey Jr., Najee Harris, Alec Pierce, Will Dissly, Michael Mayer.

Athletes who still might play

Although Baker Mayfield, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is listed as questionable due to a bicep injury, NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported that he will likely play on September 28 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium.

“Three key Buccaneers listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. the Eagles — QB Baker Mayfield (bicep), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), and LT Tristan Wirfs (knee) — all are expected to play, per sources,” Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s David Newton reported that the Carolina Panthers’ running back, Chuba Hubbard, and wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, are also expected to be on the ground against the New England Patriots on September 28 at Gillette Stadium.

On the other hand, Davante Adams, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, was also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams would play against the Indianapolis Colts on September 29.

“Rams WR Davante Adams, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play vs. the Colts, per source,” Schefter wrote on X.

