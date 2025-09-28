Jacory Croskey-Merritt injury update: Will Commanders’ RB suit up for Week 4 clash against Falcons? Here's the latest

The Washington Commanders will enter their Week 4 clash against the Atlanta Falcons with several key players sidelined. Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin are both out, while rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was earlier uncertain to play after landing on the injury report with a knee issue. Jacory Croskey-Merritt injury update: Commanders’ RB is expected to suit up for the Week 4 clash against Falcons.(Getty Images via AFP)

After missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Croskey-Merritt returned to full participation on Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the rookie is expected to suit up despite carrying a questionable tag going into Sunday.

“Commanders rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is expected to play vs the Falcons, per source,” Schefter reported.

If the player can avoid the inactive list when it is released 90 minutes before kickoff, he will resume his role in the Commanders’ backfield rotation, CBS Sports stated.

Commanders’ backfield situation

Croskey-Merritt is part of a committee alongside Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez, who stepped up after veteran Austin Ekeler suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 2, according to CBS. While Croskey-Merritt has shown flashes of potential, his workload has been inconsistent.

According to The Sporting News, in Week 3, he recorded just nine touches, his second-lowest total of the season, finishing with 26 rushing yards but managing to score his second touchdown of the year. That performance highlighted his touchdown upside but also raised concerns about his role.

The Falcons present a challenging matchup, as their defense has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season.

With Daniels and McLaurin out, the Commanders might need to depend more on the run game. However, the Falcons have a tough run defense, which makes his situation more uncertain, The Sporting News report stated.

FAQs

Q: Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt playing today?

Yes, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Croskey-Merritt is expected to play in Week 4 against the Falcons despite being listed as questionable.

Q: What was Croskey-Merritt’s injury?

He was dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning as a full participant on Friday.

Q: Who else is in the Commanders’ backfield?

Croskey-Merritt shares touches with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez after Austin Ekeler’s season-ending injury.