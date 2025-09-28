Must-see 5 scenic fall train rides across the US: Conway Scenic Railroad to Amtrak's Adirondack Line and more

Taking a fall train ride is the ideal way to enjoy the season for most people. Just sit inside the train with your loved ones and enjoy the scenic beauty of nature through the windows. From the Conway Scenic Railroad to the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, here are five fall train rides to take you through America’s most beautiful landscapes, as per Yahoo. Conway Scenic Railroad to Amtrak's Adirondack Line: here are five fall train rides in the US you should not miss.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Conway Scenic Railroad through New Hampshire's White Mountains

The White Mountains cover about a quarter of New Hampshire and a part of western Maine in the United States. The Conway Scenic Railroad, which is based in North Conway, gives you the best view of the mountain range.

With its picturesque 1874 station, small-town shops, and backdrop of peaks, North Conway is bound to remind you of a movie set. If you are visiting this place, you must check out the local inns, like the Cranmore Inn or the Eastern Slope Inn, as per Yahoo.

New England's tallest peak on the Mount Washington Cog Railway

The Mount Washington Cog Railway, the world’s first cog railway, has been operational since 1869. It takes almost half an hour from North Conway to reach the Mount Washington Cog Railway, which climbs steeply to Mount Washington’s 6,288-foot summit.

At the top, you can enjoy a cup of warm coffee at the summit visitor center. However, in the event of snowfall, trains are not allowed to go to the summit.

Amtrak's Adirondack Line

The Adirondack Line goes from Manhattan to Montreal. You get to enjoy the best views in the stretch between Albany and the Canadian border, where the train meets the Hudson River and goes past Saratoga Springs and Lake Champlain.

A scenery of wooded hillsides and wide lakes is bound to drop your jaw. In addition to oversized windows, this train has a café on board. If you want, you can also hop off at places like Ticonderoga and Plattsburgh.

Great Smoky Mountains Railroad in North Carolina

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad captures the beauty of Western North Carolina. After it departs from Bryson City, the train travels past rivers and crosses trestles to reach the foothills of the Smokies.

If you plan to visit in the fall, make sure to book the Nantahala Gorge Excursion. The train passes close to Fontana Lake and into the heart of the forest. Meanwhile, Bryson City has its own magic. The place is friendly and has several beautiful cafes and galleries.

Cass Scenic Railroad in West Virginia

Cass, West Virginia, grew around the timber industry, and its rail line once brought logs down from the mountains. The Cass Scenic Railroad now uses restored Shay locomotives to carry the visitors.

Climbing steep gradients with magnificent views of the Allegheny Mountains, the 4.5-hour ride moves at a pace that allows you to fully appreciate the scenery.

There is also a 1901 depot in the town. For those who love old-school Americana, the Cass Scenic Railroad is a must-visit.

