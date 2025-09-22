The man who died in a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, has been identified as 59-year-old Robert DeCesare. DeCesare reportedly died after a final act of bravery, the New York Post reported. 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, who used to work at the facility, opened fire as DeCesare was having dinner with his family at the country club. Who was Robert DeCesare? All about Nashua, New Hampshire shooting victim and his final act of bravery (Tom Ryan/Facebook)

“[Nadeau] kicked the door open, and Rob just went right for him and protected his family,” DeCesare’s mother, Evie O’Rourke, told WMUR of the victim’s final act of courage before being gunned down.

Who was Robert DeCesare?

According to DeCesare’s Facebook profile, he was an Inside Sales Engineer at Homans Associates. He attended Embry-Riddle FL/AZ and Salem High School.

DeCesare’s loved ones remembered him on social media. Becca Dorothy, his cousin, wrote on Facebook, “I've been advocating against gun violence for years and years. And now, it has affected the core of my family. We lost a man, my cousin, who truly loved his family, so much that his last thought was to protect them. I do not wanna hear anything regarding politics. Our family will be grieving this terrible incident for quite some time and please be respectful. Guns are never and never have been okay. May God greet you with open arms. RIP Robert”.

Another acquaintance, Tom Ryan, wrote on Facebook, sharing a few photos of DeCesare, “I can’t believe I’m writing this. This just doesn’t make sense. You were the true definition of a supportive and caring best friend. Any of us could call and you were always right there - for everyone! You saw me thru everything, from breakups to bad jokes and exchanging stories over how great our kids were doing and how fast they’d grown up. Laughing at how badly my golf game sucked, but you and Chris always invited me anyway! Every single conversation over the last 20 years whether daily or weekly always ended with good advice and - oh the laughter! I can’t write this without tears Rob. My heart goes out to Charlene and the kids. I am going to miss you so much, I love you buddy.”

Authorities said there is no connection between DeCesare and Nadeau, who yelled “Free Palestine” during the rampage. The suspect was detained at the scene.

DeCesare’s mother expressed her sorrow, saying she cannot believe her son is gone. “It’s so shocking that we just can’t believe it. We think everybody’s lying. This can’t have happened. They were just enjoying a meal at their country club, and in comes the guy, shot the maître d, and it was right in front of him. And I guess he died right there,” she said.

“His thought was to take care of his family. And his daughter’s getting married in six weeks, so it’s going to be very tough,” the mother added. “We don’t know any information more about it other than they have arrested [Nadeau], but boy, is [Robert] going to be missed. He’s just a great guy.”

Nadeau, who has been charged with second-degree murder, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.