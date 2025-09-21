Who is Hunter Nadeau? Nashua Sky Meadow Country Club shooting suspect identified

Hunter Nadeau has been identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday. The 23-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly opening fire during a private event, killing one person and injuring two others. An American Red Cross Disaster Relief van is parked outside a hotel that is acting as a reunification center after a shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP)

According to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Justice, Nadeau used a handgun to fatally shoot 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare. Authorities said there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare. Two other adults were also injured in the incident. Their identities and current conditions have not been disclosed.

“Hunter Nadeau has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly shooting Mr. DeCesare. Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims. It is anticipated that Hunter Nadeau will be arraigned at the Ninth Circuit Court in Nashua on Monday, September 22. The charges and allegations against Hunter Nadeau are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,” DoJ said in the statement.

Victim's mother speaks out

According to WMUR, more than 100 people were inside the venue when Nadeau entered and began firing a handgun. Witnesses described panic and confusion as shots rang out.

Evie O'Rourke, DeCesare's mother, said her son acted heroically in the final moments of his life. Speaking to WCVB, she shared that DeCesare jumped in front of his wife and daughter to shield them from the gunfire.

"He kicked the door open, and Rob just went right for him and protected his family" O'Rourke said. "We don't know any information more about it other than they have arrested him, but boy, is he going to be missed. He's just a great guy."

"It's so shocking that we just can't believe it. We think everybody's lying. This can't have happened," O'Rourke added. "They were just enjoying a meal at their country club, and in comes the guy, shot the maître d, and it was right in front of him. And I guess he died right there."

A witness named Tom Bartelson, whose nephew was getting married at the venue, told The Guardian that the shooter shouted phrases like “The children are safe” and “Free Palestine” during the attack. Authorities have not confirmed this account or indicated any motive at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.