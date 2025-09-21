Nashua, New Hampshire shooting: Gunman yelled ‘free Palestine’? What we know as person of interest detained

Nashua police officers detained a person of interest at the scene after a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, as reported by WMUR. A man died and several others were injured when the gunman entered the club and fired several shots, officials said, as reported by Independent. Police block a road to a country club where a shooting happened at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)(AP)

Was there just one shooter?

The state attorney general’s office said in a statement that “initial reports indicating that there were two shooters were erroneous.” While police were reportedly initially looking for two shooters, they later clarified that video surveillance indicated that there was only one shooter, who has been detained.

"We can definitively say there was only one shooter," Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said.

Read More | Box Elder County shooting reports: Chilling scanner audio reveals moment Utah cops were shot, 'I've been hit!'

“From investigation, a single adult male entered the club and fired several gunshots. One adult male was shot and killed, and several other people were wounded. The suspected shooter was detained on-scene by Nashua police officers, and there is no present threat to the public,” the attorney general’s office added.

Did the shooter yell ‘free Palestine’?

There were over 100 people on the property of the country club when the shooting took place. Tom Bartelson, who witnessed the shooting, said of the victim, according to WMUR, "He looked like a target, that he was going right for this person. So, I feel terrible for him.”

He said of the shooter, "What he said was the children were safe and, you know, 'free Palestine.'"

Read More | How an umbrella triggered a shooting alert, panic at University of South Carolina

On being asked about the shooter's potential motives, Hinckley said, "We're dealing with the facts and the information that we gather. Once we get that facts and information, and have an actual motive that we can share, we'll certainly do that.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Maggie Goodlander told News 9 in a statement, "I’m closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information."

Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500.