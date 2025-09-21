Nashua, New Hampshire shooting: Sky Meadow Country Club gunman fled after being hit with chair by ‘heroic’ witness

In the aftermath of a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed on social media that the gunman was forced to flee after being hit over the head with a chair by a brave witness during the rampage. A man died and several others were injured when the gunman entered the club and fired several shots, officials said, as reported by Independent. Nashua police officers detained a person of interest at the scene, WMUR reported. An American Red Cross Disaster Relief van is parked outside a hotel that is acting as a reunification center after a shooting at a country club in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)(AP)

Coffindaffer shared the incident involving the “heroic” individual, writing, “It is reported that a brave person at the Sky Meadow Country Club hit the shooter over the head with a chair! The shooter dropped his gun and then fled.”

She added, “Note: Shooters have to reload. Their guns sometime jam. These are opportunities for those being victimized to attack.”

Netizens reacted in the comment section of the post, with one user saying, “Very brave, very few can react under pressure, and in the correct moment. Tragic loss of life, though, even at just one fatality”. “Straight out of a movie,” one user wrote, while another said, “Brave person!!”

“This was supposed to be someone’s perfect day and it’s turned into a nightmare. Super sad,” one user wrote, while another said, “Action, bravery, and vigilance can stop mass shootings. It's sad it has come down to this, but it's reality.” “Unbelievable,” one user exclaimed.

Sky Meadow Country Club shooting

The state attorney general’s office said that officers responded to 911 calls from the Sky Meadow Country Club after reports of gunfire. “From investigation, a single adult male entered the club and fired several gunshots. One adult male was shot and killed, and several other people were wounded. The suspected shooter was detained on-scene by Nashua police officers, and there is no present threat to the public,” the statement reads, adding that initial reports indicating there were two shooters were not true.

It is unclear how many people were wounded. The American Medical Response ambulance company told CBS News that they transported patients to area hospitals. When the shooting unfolded, there were over 100 people on the property of the country club, as reported by WMUR.

In an X post, Nashua Police said, “The Sheraton Hotel (11 Tara Blvd) will be utilized as the unification site. Please do not respond to the area of Sky Meadow at this time.”