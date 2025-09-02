Nicholas Braun, star of Succession, arrested in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend for intoxicated driving

Nicholas Braun, the star of Succession, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in New Hampshire over Labor Day weekend. Succession star Nicholas Braun was arrested for driving under the influence in New Hampshire during Labor Day weekend(X@SourceJohnson)

TMZ reports that Braun who portrayed Cousin Greg Hirsch in the hit HBO series was placed in Carroll County jail for around an hour before being released on his own recognizance.

However, no mugshot was captured due to a malfunctioning police camera.

The 6' 7" Braun received three Emmy Award nominations for his role as a black sheep on “Succession.” Alongside Dakota Johnson, he starred in the comedy “Splitsville,” which came out late last month.

According to reports, the 37-year-old performer was freed on bail and will get a chance to explain his case at an upcoming court appearance.

What to know about Nicholas Braun's arrest

The actor was arrested after he posted rare pictures of himself with his partner earlier this year, whom he described as the “absolute joy” of his life.

“HBD to my sweet sweet DARLING of a girlfriend!!!” he said, sharing a number of affectionate photos of the duo. “You are the absolute joy of my life.”

Braun hasn't shared anything on Instagram since then.

The pair has maintained a quiet profile since they were first seen together in January 2024 at the HBO & Max Post Emmys party.

Nicholas Braun opens up about anxiety issues

Braun previously talked in-depth about his struggles with anxiety and self-esteem.

“I guess I'm one of those guys that is not, like, instantly comfortable with people; it takes me a bit to know what version of myself I'm going to be with somebody,” he said in an interview with British GQ.

He also talked about having trouble in romantic relationships.

In 2005, Braun appeared in his first Disney motion picture, Sky High.

He then starred in additional movies, such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Zola.