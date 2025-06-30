Did Dakota Johnson dump Chris Martin because the singer became ‘too dependent’?

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s fairytale romance has officially fizzled out, and reports suggest it was not exactly an amicable split. Insiders revealed to RadarOnline, the Fifty Shades of Grey star called off the engagement after growing weary of the Coldplay frontman’s clingy and controlling behavior. Now, while Martin reportedly nurses a bruised heart, Johnson is making it clear to friends that there’s no looking back. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's romance has ended amid claims of his controlling behavior. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni, photo by Anna KURTH / AFP)

Reason behind Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson’s breakup

A source told the media outlet, “Dakota loved Chris. She still does, but he became way too controlling and dependent on her in the end.” They continued, “It became suffocating and unbearable to live with. If she went away or wasn't answering his calls for any length of time, he'd fly off the handle – even when they were in the same city.”

The insider added, “He was also a sourpuss who didn't approve of her going out with friends, and preferred to stay in all the time instead of enjoying a social life."

In April, the media outlet reported that Johnson’s friends were concerned that the publicity-shy singer was holding her back from meeting Hollywood filmmakers and furthering her acting career.

Dakota's pals worried she would ‘take him back’

The insider told the media outlet, “Dakota is getting her groove back now and looking up her old friends – many of whom Chris wouldn't tolerate for one reason or another – and they're cheering this split from the rooftops and so glad to have her back.”

However, the actor's friends are concerned about her and worry that she still has a soft corner for Martin and might take him back. The source shared, "The only worry among her friends is the idea that she may eventually take him back. But Dakota is swearing up and down that it's for good this time – mainly because she can't stomach being with a guy who won't allow her basic liberty."