Lauren Sanchez whispers to Jeff Bezos moments before chaos with reporters; lip reader reveals their exchange

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez capped off their extravagant $20 million wedding weekend in Venice with a heartfelt moment that’s capturing attention beyond the glamour. As the star-studded celebration entered its final night on Saturday, the couple was spotted sharing a tender exchange, one that, according to a lip-reading expert, revealed a touching moment between the newlyweds just before Bezos proved how protective and devoted he is as a husband. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez shared a heartfelt moment as she expressed her love before a kiss. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane(REUTERS)

Also Read: Did Lauren Sánchez shed weight for wedding with Jeff Bezos? Skipped alcohol, cut back on salt and more

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's adorable exchange

Bezos was seen extending his hand to Sanchez to help her step into a water taxi as she struggled in her fitting pink gown, which is believed to be designed by Atelier Versace. As the couple cruised through Venice en route to their lavish “pajama party” celebration, Sanchez was seen gazing lovingly at Jeff Bezos.

Daily Mail's expert lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed, she whispered “love you” before the two shared a tender kiss. Moments later, she turned toward the nearby photographers and, with a playful smile, mouthed the word “impressed”.

She kissed Bezos again and gently placed her hands on his cheeks. This adorable moment was captured just before the Amazon founder jumped in to protect his new bride from shouting Italian reporters. The couple was hounded by local journalists after they left the Aman hotel on the last day of their festivities, with one reporter asking, “What do you think about the protests, Jeff?”

While the former journalist ignored the question, Bezos simply responded with: "Love you guys,” and blew a kiss towards the reporters. The question came in relation to the widely popular protests being held in Venice against Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding.

Also Read: Ivanka Trump's hubby Jared Kushner's eight-word demand at Bezos lavish Venice wedding revealed: 'She'd like to…'

Sanchez’s Instagram profile makeover post-wedding

The first signs of change after marriage were spotted on Sanchez’s Instagram page following her vows on Saturday. She deleted all her old Instagram posts and changed her profile to include her new last name. Fresh posts on her feed showed her stunning Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

Adding even more sparkle to the weekend, Sanchez debuted a stunning new wedding ring, an enormous oval-cut diamond estimated at $4 million, easily outshining her already eye-catching $2.5 million engagement ring.