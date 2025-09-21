Nashua, NH mass shooting update: Multiple victims at Sky Meadow Country Club; 2 armed suspects flee scene

There was a massive police response at Mount Lauren Drive in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday evening amid reports of a shooting. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Later, the Nashua Police Department said that there were multiple gunshot wounds at the Sky Meadow Country Club, located on 6 Mount Lauren Drive in Nashua.

Two suspects involved in the incident fled the scene after the shooting, per the police. Nashua PD said that while they have been able to nab one of the suspects, the other is on the run, with a massive manhunt ongoing.

A massive emergency response was underway, with EMS and other first responders at the scene. According to scanner reports, multiple people have been injured in the shooting, with a least nine ambulances reported at the scene. As per local media reports, at least one injured victim has life threatening injuries.

SWAT team and NHSP are reportedly at the scene, assisting the Nashua Police Department with the emergency.

Nashua is a city in southern New Hampshire, located in Hillsborough County near the Massachusetts border. It is the state’s second-largest city after Manchester.

This is a breaking news.