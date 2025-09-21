Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Nashua, NH mass shooting update: Multiple victims at Sky Meadow Country Club; 2 armed suspects flee scene

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 06:39 am IST

Police and EMS swarmed Mount Lauren Dr. in Nashua, NH, after reports of a shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club on Saturday afternoon.

There was a massive police response at Mount Lauren Drive in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday evening amid reports of a shooting.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

Later, the Nashua Police Department said that there were multiple gunshot wounds at the Sky Meadow Country Club, located on 6 Mount Lauren Drive in Nashua.

Two suspects involved in the incident fled the scene after the shooting, per the police. Nashua PD said that while they have been able to nab one of the suspects, the other is on the run, with a massive manhunt ongoing.

A massive emergency response was underway, with EMS and other first responders at the scene. According to scanner reports, multiple people have been injured in the shooting, with a least nine ambulances reported at the scene. As per local media reports, at least one injured victim has life threatening injuries.

SWAT team and NHSP are reportedly at the scene, assisting the Nashua Police Department with the emergency.

Nashua is a city in southern New Hampshire, located in Hillsborough County near the Massachusetts border. It is the state’s second-largest city after Manchester.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Nashua, NH mass shooting update: Multiple victims at Sky Meadow Country Club; 2 armed suspects flee scene
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On