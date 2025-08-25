In a bizarre incident, a video of a person carrying an umbrella led to panic at the University of South Carolina, with many claiming there was a gunman on the campus. An alert was also issued by the university. However, per social media posts, it now appears as though this happened because many thought the umbrella the person was carrying was a gun. How an umbrella triggered a shooting alert, panic at University of South Carolina (University of South Carolina/Facebook)

OSINTdefender shared a video on X, writing, “A video claimed to show the active shooter at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, carrying what some are claiming to be a long-rifle (looks more like an umbrella to me), wearing black shorts, a green shirt, and white shoes, with a black backpack, last seen walking near the Thomas Cooper Library.”

The account later added, “If this guy carrying an umbrella is what caused people to think there was an active shooter, that would be beyond stupid.”

It then clarified, “Update: That’s exactly what happened.”

‘No video of anyone with a gun’

Meanwhile, University of South Carolina authorities have given the "all-clear" after it initially warned that there could be an active shooter on the campus. The university warned the campus through its alert system on Sunday night, August 24. Around 8 pm, USC confirmed that there is "no ongoing emergency," adding that the Thomas Cooper Library would reopen following a final search.

“We received an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper library,” a university spokesperson, Jeff Stensland, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV. “At this point, we have no injuries, and we have no confirmation that there actually was a shooter at the library.”

The university said that a couple of students who were wounded during evacuation are being treated by EMS crews for minor injuries.

The campus previously sent an alert through its Carolina Alert system. “Urgent Carolina Alert: Active Shooter at Thomas Cooper Library on Columbia campus. Subject reported as 6ft white male with black pants,” Carolina Alert said in an X post.

USC Deputy Police Chief Scott Prill said that students were told to "leave everything." Prill later added that there was no evidence of any shots being fired, and police did not find any shell casings. "We have no video of anyone with a gun," he said in a briefing, according to wltx.com.

The university also clarified in a Facebook post, “At approximately 6:30 this evening, USCPD received a report of gunfire at the Thomas Cooper Library on the Columbia campus. A Carolina Alert was sent instructing the community to avoid the area and shelter in place. Law enforcement responded quickly to the scene. At this time they have uncovered no evidence that a shooting occurred. The shelter in place order has been rescinded but the library remains closed. There were two minor injuries related to the evacuation of the building. We will send an update as more information becomes available.”