Nancy Mace shares pic of student with umbrella amid unconfirmed reports of University of South Carolina shooting?

The University of South Carolina has said there is no evidence of an active shooter on campus. This clarification came within an hour of unconfirmed reports suggesting that an active shooting was underway at the Thomas Cooper Library of the University of South Carolina's Columbia campus on Sunday afternoon. South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace shared a pic that apparently shows a man carrying an umbrella. (X/@NancyMace)

“We received an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper library,” a university spokesperson, Jeff Stensland, told CNN affiliate WIS-TV. “At this point, we have no injuries, and we have no confirmation that there actually was a shooter at the library.”

Fake pic of ‘shooter’ shared by Nancy Mace?

Amid the confusion, a student carrying an umbrella was apparently falsely identified as the shooter.

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was among those who shared the picture without confirmation, leading to backlash.

“Here is the alleged school shooter at USC - BOLO - white male, black shorts, grey tshirt, backpack,” she wrote in an X post that now appears to have been taken down.

Mace came under fire for sharing the picture, with X users pointing out that the man appeared to be carrying an umbrella, and such accusations could put him in harm’s way.

“South Carolina police say there is no shooter on the campus of USC. The image shared by @NancyMace was obtained from X, and was of a student carrying an umbrella. The image was not released by law enforcement or an official authority, and could have resulted in him being killed,” wrote one X user.

“Literally a dude strolling with an umbrella. Jesus…” another said.

“Actually just an innocent guy carrying an umbrella… “ a user added.