USC shooting reports: Active shooter at Thomas Cooper Library on Columbia campus

An active shooter was reported at the Thomas Cooper Library of the University of South Carolina's Columbia campus on Sunday afternoon, the university said in an alert. Representational image.(Unsplash)

In a follow-up post, the University said that there was no evidence of an active shooter despite initial reports. However, the shelter-in-place continues at the university as police continue to search.

The university community was alerted to the shooting at 6:40 p.m. local time via the public address system. The suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall white male wearing black pants, is still believed to be in the area. It's not clear if shots were fired.

A heavy police presence was observed on the vicinity of the campus.

The University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus sits in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, just south of the Congaree River.

This is a breaking news.