Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

USC shooting reports: Active shooter at Thomas Cooper Library on Columbia campus

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 04:54 am IST

No evidence of active shooter at Thomas Cooper Library, USC said in an update. But shelter-in-place remains as police search for suspect in the area.

An active shooter was reported at the Thomas Cooper Library of the University of South Carolina's Columbia campus on Sunday afternoon, the university said in an alert.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

In a follow-up post, the University said that there was no evidence of an active shooter despite initial reports. However, the shelter-in-place continues at the university as police continue to search.

The university community was alerted to the shooting at 6:40 p.m. local time via the public address system. The suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall white male wearing black pants, is still believed to be in the area. It's not clear if shots were fired.

A heavy police presence was observed on the vicinity of the campus.

The University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus sits in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, just south of the Congaree River.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / USC shooting reports: Active shooter at Thomas Cooper Library on Columbia campus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On