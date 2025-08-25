Emmanuel Haro found after father Jake's 'confession'? Latest on missing child after parents' arrest

In what could have been a major update in the case of missing seven-month-old California child Emmanuel Haro, locals claimed that the Haros' body was found near Freeway 60 on Sunday. However, San Bernardino County Sheriff's office confirmed that the remains were not found. San Bernardino County Detective Eduardo Badillo, lefr, speaks on the phone alongside a Riverside County Sheriff's officer outside the home of Rebecca and Jake Haro.(AP)

Coming after the arrest of parents Jake and Rebecca Haro, reports surfaced that said the body had allegedly been recovered after Jake confessed. Earlier on Sunday, San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies were seen near a location along the Freeway 60 in Yucaipa, along with Jake Haro, the father.

However, the Sheriff's office confirmed to KTLA that the remains of Emmanuel Haro were not located, despite the search effort with the child's father on Sunday.

The claims started doing the rounds on social media after local reporters shared that a search was being conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office along the westbound shoulder of State Route 60 near Gilman Springs Road. The deputies and the investigators were joined by cadaver dogs as they looked through the area in what turned out to be another unsuccessful search.

"The search is wrapping up and Emmanuel was not located," the deputies said after the search, CBS News Los Angeles reported. They added that they now believe Emmanuel Haro is dead. They were asked by reporters about the role of Jake Haro in the search today, but they did not reveal any details.

Emmanuel Haro's death: What we know so far

Emmanuel Haro going missing and his subsequent death have been one of the most talked about missing cases over the last two weeks. Seven-month-old Haro was reported missing by his mother on August 14 from the parking lot of a Big 5 store in Yucaipa, California.

She had claimed that she was with the baby when she was attacked, which left her unconscious. When she woke up, she said she found the attacker and the baby missing.

Initially classified as a kidnapping, the case was listed as a missing child case after police found "inconsistencies in the mother's statement" and said foul play cannot be ruled out. On August 20, officials conducted an unsuccessful search in Kern County after a lead came through.

Meanwhile, previous cases of child abuse emerged against Jake Haro and he obtained legal representation even before the police arrested him. They were arrested on suspicion of murder on August 22 and will appear in court this week.