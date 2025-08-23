Did Jake, Rebecca Haro murder baby Emmanuel? Why parents of missing child were arrested

Emmanuel Haro, the seven-month-old child who went missing on August 14, has not been found yet, but as the search continues, cops, on August 22, arrested parents Jake and Rebecca Haro on suspicion of murder. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office confirmed the news of the arrest. Police had earlier said they had found ‘inconsistencies’ in Rebecca Haro's account of her son, Emmanuel's disappearance. (X/@sbcountysheriff)

“This morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and Specialized Enforcement Division arrested Jake and Rebecca Haro at their residence in Cabazon for PC 187 – Murder,” the sheriff's office said on X. “Investigators will continue their search for seven-month-old Emmanuel Haro,” they added.

What is PC 187 in California law?

PC 187 or Penal Code 187 pertains to murder as the authorities outlined. As per law, in its current form, murder is defined as “the unlawful killing of a human being, or a fetus, with malice aforethought.”

The section also explains various situations when it cannot apply to a person who has committed an act resulting in the death of a fetus.

Jake Haro lawyers up

Emmanuel's father, Jake, who has a past record of hitting his child, has lawyered up. “Emmanuel’s father has retained an attorney,” the sheriff's office announced in an August 20 release, while noting that if the parents chose to work with the detectives, they welcomed the cooperation.

Emmanuel Haro had gone missing at the 34500 Block of Yucaipa Boulevard, Yucaipa, California. Police had earlier said they had found ‘inconsistencies’ in the mother's account, but when confronted with the same, she had chosen to end the interviews.

In Rebecca's version of events, she was getting ready to change her son's diaper in the parking lot of a Big 5, when the kidnapper struck. When Emmanuel went missing, he was in a black Nike onesie. He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 24 inches tall, weighs around 21 pounds, and is cross-eyed, authorities said.