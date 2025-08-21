Search
Cindy Singh, accused of fleeing to India after 6-year-old son's murder, arrested by FBI

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 07:27 am IST

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was wanted on charges of killing her six-year-old son, and was last seen with her husband and six children, on a flight headed to India.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman from Texas wanted on state charges of killing her six-year-old son, has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), director Kash Patel said on Thursday.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, and a $250,000 reward was earlier announced by the agency for whereabouts on her.(X/@FBIDallas)
Cindy was last spotted with her husband and six children on a flight headed to India. This was in March 2023, after a search for her child was initiated, and she allegedly lied to the authorities about his whereabouts.

Taking to X, Kash Patel gave out details regarding Cindy's arrest, and said she will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age. "Singh allegedly lied to authorities about his whereabouts, and then two days later, boarded a flight to India — and we believe has not been back to the United States since," Patel wrote.

It is not immediately clear whether she was arrested in India.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, and the agency earlier announced a $250,000 reward for information on her.

Cindy is accused of killing her six-year-old son, Noel Alvarez, in March 2023. The child was last seen in October 2022, but wasn't reported missing until March of the next year.

After he was reported missing, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services tasked the Everman police to conduct a welfare check on Noel. "During the welfare check, Rodriguez Singh lied to investigators and indicated that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022," the FBI had said.

Two days after she allegedly lied to the authorities, Cindy was seen on a flight to India, alongside her husband Arshdeep Singh and six children, but Noel wasn't one of them.

Months after she allegedly fled to India, Cindy was charged with capital murder in a district court in Texas, and in November, an arrest warrant was issued against her.

