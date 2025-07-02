Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh? Woman with India links in FBI most wanted list for killing son

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $250,000 reward for information on Cindy Rodriquez Singh. The Texan woman has been accused of killing her six-year-old and then fleeing to India. Singh has been accused of killing her six-year-old son Noel Alvarez(@FBIDallas on X)

Cindy Rodriquez Singh, who has been added to the FBI's most wanted list, was last seen in March 2023 with her husband and six children, headed on a flight bound for India.

"On March 22, 2023, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and 6 other juvenile children, boarded an international flight to India. Investigators confirmed that the missing child was not present and never boarded that flight. It is believed that Rodriguez Singh has not returned to the United States since boarding that flight," states the FBI.

Considered a flight risk, the FBI has doubled the reward for any information regarding Singh from $25,000 to $250,000.

Who is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?

Cindy Rodriguez Singh was born in 1985 and hails from Dallas, Texas. She is 5'1" to 5'3" tall, weighs 120 to 140 pounds, has a medium complexion, and has tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Singh has been accused of killing her six-year-old son in March 2023. As per reports, Noel Alvarez was last seen in October 2022; however, his family did not report him missing until March 2023. The six-year-old boy's disappearance triggered an Amber Alert in Texas.

Also Read: Indian, who murdered wife in 2015, still on FBI's most-wanted list. Reward: $250,000

As per the FBI, the Everman Police Department was asked by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to conduct a welfare check on on six-year-old son of Cindy Rodriguez Singh, after he was last seen in October 2022.

"During the welfare check, Rodriguez Singh lied to investigators and indicated that the child was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022," the FBI said.

Two days after this welfare check, Cindy, her husband Arshdeep Singh and six children were seen boarding an international flight bound for India. As per the FBI, Noel, the six-year-old boy Cindy allegedly killed, was not seen with the family.

In October 2023, Singh was charged with Capital Murder in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas. And, in November, a federal arrest warrant was issued for the Texan woman after she was charged with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.