Indian, who murdered wife in 2015, still on FBI's most-wanted list. Reward: $250,000

A Gujarati man was accused of killing his wife in Maryland, US in 2015. 10 years after committing the crime, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel remains on the run and has made his way to the FBI's ten most-wanted fugitive list. Gujarati man Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel was added to FBI's top 10 wanted fugitive list in 2017(FBI )

35-year-old Patel has been on the run since 2015 after he allegedly killed his wife by striking her multiple times while working at a donut shop.

As per the official statement from the FBI, Patel has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Palak Patel's murder - The case the shook Maryland

Both Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel and his wife Palak Patel working at a donut shop in Maryland's Hanover.

One night on April 12, 2015, Patel lashed out at his wife and struck her with an object multiple times, killing her. The incident took place during their night shift at the shop and in the presence of customers.

Based on the CCTV footage available of the crime, the couple was seen heading towards the kitchen before disappearing from the view.

As per the FBI, a customer who was at the shop become suspicious after no one responded to take his order. Upon this, he alerted the police who later found Palak's body in the kitchen.

After the murder, Patel fled and has been on the run since then. On April 20, 2015, eight days after Palak's murder, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Patel.

Where is Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel now?

Patel's last known location was Newark, New Jersey area. However, officials suspect that he may have fled back to India.

In a 2017 statement, Special Agent Jonathan Shaffer from the FBI’s Baltimore Division stated that Patel may be staying with distant relatives in the US, where he fled to Canada.

"Or he could have travelled through Canada back to India,” Shaffer added.

Patel was added to the top 10 most wanted list in same year. With his addition to this list, his bounty was increased from $100,000 to $250,000.