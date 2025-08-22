Emmanuel Haro disappearance: Parents of 7-month-old baby arrested in California

Jake Haro and Rebecca Haro, parents of Emmanuel Haro, were arrested on Friday, a week after the 7-month-old was reported missing from the Big 5 parking lot in California’s Yucaipa, The US Sun reported, citing San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Authorities have arrested missing child Emmanuel Haro's parents in California. (X/@sbcountysheriff)

The couple was arrested after authorities conducted an operation at their residence in Cabazon. Jake Haro and Rebecca’s residence is situated about 40 miles east of Riverside in Riverside County.

Emmanuel Haro's missing case explained

The child was reported missing on August 14 from the sporting goods store's parking lot. At that time, his mother claimed that her son had been kidnapped when she was changing his diaper in their vehicle.

Rebecca informed that she was attacked by somebody and soon fell to the ground. When she got up, her child was taken away. Speaking to Fox 11, she said by the time she "woke up on the floor," her son was gone.

As of now, it remains unclear what charges the couple might face in connection with the case. Authorities are yet to share details about whether they have been able to trace Emmanuel.

On Friday morning, a large law enforcement presence was seen outside the California-based couple's home, which included SWAT units as well as vehicles belonging to the forensics.

Earlier this week, a search warrant was executed at Jake and Rebecca's residence on Monday, while their vehicle was seized by officials on Tuesday.

Authorities find ‘inconsistencies’ in mom's story

Rebecca, the mother, claimed that an unknown person knocked her unconscious in the parking lot, and before she could identify the person, her baby was taken away.

According to The US Sun, San Bernardino police have said that when they tried to get more details regarding the claims of "abduction," the parents of the child stopped cooperating with the investigators.

Authorities are believed to have found "inconsistencies" in their statements.

Jake Haro's attorney has even claimed that the couple was receiving death threats, besides denying charges made by the officials.

FAQs

What's the latest update in the Emmanuel Haro missing case?

The child's parents were arrested by police on Friday after an operation at their residence.

Has the location of Emmanuel Haro been tracked?

No, the child is currently missing.

What's the age of Emmanuel Haro?

He is seven months old.