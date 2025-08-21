Missing Texas woman found living with ‘lost African tribe’ in forests of Scotland: ‘Leave me alone’

A Texas woman who was reported missing by her family has been found living with a ‘lost African tribe’ in the forests of Scotland. The group, known as the Kingdom of Kubala, has built a camp in the woodlands near Jedburgh, about 65 kilometres south of Edinburgh. A Texas woman was found living with a 'lost African tribe' in Scotland (Representational image)

The self-proclaimed tribe says it is reclaiming land their ancestors lost hundreds of years ago, according to a report in UK-based news outlet SWNS.

From Kaura Taylor to “Asnat”

The missing woman was identified as Kaura Taylor from Texas. Within the group, she is now called “Asnat” or “Lady Safi” and is described as a handmaiden.

In a video message from the camp, she told officials she was not missing. “To the UK authorities, obviously I am not missing,” Taylor said. “Leave me alone. I’m an adult, not a helpless child.”

It remains unclear when she was reported missing or why her family did not know her whereabouts.

The Kingdom of Kubala

The Kingdom is led by 36-year-old King Atehene, a former opera singer once known as Kofi Offeh, alongside his wife, Queen Nandi.

The group says it does not recognize local laws and instead follows the rules of their God, Yahowah. They claim to be a lost tribe of Hebrews descended from King David and say their ancestors were expelled during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

The group says it does not recognize local laws and instead follows the rules of their God, whom they call Yahowah. They claim to be a lost tribe of Hebrews descended from King David and say their ancestors were displaced from Scotland during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

Simple life in the woods

Members of the group describe their lifestyle as one of simplicity and spiritual connection. They live in tents, bathe in a nearby stream, and rely on nature for daily survival.

“We live a very simple life of returning to innocence,” King Atehene said. “We connect to nature. We connect to the trees around us. We get grounded every morning. We bathe in the springwater. We are living a simple life of relying daily on the creator for food, shelter and clothing. We live in a tent without walls, but we are not afraid of anyone, for we have the protection of the creator, Yahowah.”

Conflict with local authorities

The group says it has been issued eviction notices and has also faced hostility, including an incident where one of their tents was set on fire. Despite this, they say they intend to remain.

“All we know is that we are here to stay and establish our authority and power, just like our ancestors did,” King Atehene said.

He added that while Britain claims to support religious and cultural tolerance, their community has faced “trials and tribulations” from officials and locals.

“The Kingdom of Kubala has suffered trials and tribulations at the hands of authorities, who do not understand or tolerate. But the Kingdom of Kubala cannot be destroyed, for we are helped by the creator of the heavens and the earth, our God. Until then, no one will be able to destroy the Kingdom of Kubala,” said its self-proclaimed king.

His wife, Queen Nandi, once known as Jean Gasho, wrote on social media that the group had “returned to claim Scotland as our homeland, a land stolen by Elizabeth the first 400 years ago when she deported all black people from Scotland and England, who were not Africans but natives of the land.”

“Jacobites were black, from their ancestor Jacob, Yacobho, a black man. According to our Prophet Atehene, Jerusalem is in Scotland, and that he is the seed and offspring of David, the Messiah. The old world is going, the Second Exodus has begun, only those who live off grid, in Tabernacles will be saved, as we enter the Millennium Kingdom of Kubala, and the world is left behind,” she continued, according to the outlet.