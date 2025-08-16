Yucaipa baby kidnapped after attack on mother; 'I remember nothing,' says Emmanuel Haro's mom

Authorities are searching for a 7-month-old boy who was kidnapped Thursday night, August 14, after his mother was assaulted outside a retail store in Yucaipa. Emmanuel Haro, 7 months old, was kidnapped from outside a retail store in Yucaipa(X/@sbcountysheriff)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called just before 8 pm to the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard, where the child, identified as Emmanuel Haro, was reported missing.

“Investigators from our Specialized Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the reported kidnapping of a seven-month-old, after the child’s mother reported being attacked outside a retail store on Yucaipa Boulevard last night,” the agency said in a statement Friday.

Mother says she was attacked

Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, told reporters she was preparing to change her son’s diaper in the parking lot of the Big 5 store when the assault occurred.

“Someone said, 'Hola.' I couldn't even turn, I don't remember nothing,” Haro was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“I got him out of the car seat, and I laid him down so I can get his diaper ready ... all I remember, I saw white ... I fell on the floor, and as soon as I got up, I couldn’t find my son. I checked all around my truck. And I ran into Big 5, and I asked the lady if she saw a baby or someone with a baby. She said no,” Haro recounted, according to ABC News.

Family pleads for baby’s safe return

On Friday, Haro and her husband, Jake, returned to the Big 5 parking lot with friends to distribute flyers in hopes of locating their son.

“I’m begging you please, if you know anything, I’m begging you please bring him back,” Rebecca Haro said, fighting back tears.

Her husband echoed the appeal: “To the person who took my son, please just give him back to us, we'll forgive you. We won’t bother you, we just want our baby boy.”

Search efforts underway

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that K9 units with scent-tracking dogs were deployed to comb the area, but Emmanuel had not been found as of Friday.

Emmanuel is described as weighing about 21 pounds (9.5 kg) and measuring 24 inches tall. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and crossed eyes. At the time of the abduction, he was wearing a black Nike onesie.

“He was a healthy baby, he was crawling, he was kicking, he was playing with his toys. Whoever took our son, please give him back,” said his father.