Sky Meadow Country Club shooting in Nashua: Videos show police swarming scene as search continues for armed suspect

A shooting incident, this Saturday, at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, triggered a massive police response. Videos showed several police cars on the way, as Nashua Police Department confirmed there were multiple gunshot wounds at the club on 6 Mount Lauren Drive. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

An aerial view of the scene showed several cop cars present around the area.

A clip shared by a 7News reporter showed a cop car make a quick turn and head towards the incident scene, sirens blaring.

Yet another video showed a police car rushing by.

HT.com was not able to independently verify these videos.

Update on shooting

Cops said two suspects involved in the incident fled the scene after the shooting. While Nashua PD were able to nab one of the suspects, the other is on the run, with a massive manhunt ongoing.

A massive emergency response was underway with EMS and first responders rushing to the scene. Scanner reports indicate that multiple people have been injured in the shooting, and at least nine ambulances are reportedly present.

Nashua Police Department said the a unification site was being set up at the Sheraton Hotel at 11 Tara Blvd, CBS News reported. Meanwhile, the Dunstable, Massachusetts Fire Department said that a shelter in place had been ordered for people in areas including Thorndike Street, High Street, and Hardy Street until further notice, the publication added.

“Please remain indoors, lock all doors and windows, do not allow anyone into your home unless you know them personally, stay off the roads in the affected area to allow emergency responders access, and monitor official town communication channels for updates,” they said in a statement, CBS News reported.

Local media reports had indicated that at least one person suffered life threatening injuries. SWAT and NHSP were reportedly present at the scene and assisting local PD.

Nashua is a city in southern New Hampshire. It is situated in Hillsborough County near the Massachusetts border. Following Manchester, it is the state's second-largest city.

(More to follow)