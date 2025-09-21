Hunter Nadeau’s chilling mugshot released: All about charges filed against Sky Meadow Country Club suspect

In a terrifying mugshot, the alleged shooter who is suspected of killing a wedding guest while on a spree at a country club in New Hampshire seems stony-faced. Mugshot of Hunter Nadeau, the Sky Meadow Country Club suspect(Nashua Police Department)

After reportedly shooting and killing Robert DeCesare, 59, during a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club on Saturday night, Hunter Nadeau, 23, of Nashua, is now facing second-degree murder charges, according to WMUR.

“Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke said in a statement. They stated that they anticipate Nadeau's arraignment on Monday before the Ninth Circuit Court in Nashua.

Authorities claim Nadeau invaded the premises where over 100 people had gathered for a wedding and opened fire with a handgun, injuring two other individuals, including the event's maitre d, who was allegedly wounded in the face.

As many people were in the haste to flee the gunfire, DeCesare apparently died after hurling himself in front of his wife and daughter in a bid to save their lives.

Sky Meadow Country Club shooting: All about ongoing probe

After initially speculating that there could have been two shooters, authorities later declared there was just one.

Peter Hinckley, the senior assistant attorney general for New Hampshire, stated that investigators were still trying to identify the shooter's motive. According to authorities, Nadeau and DeCesare are not known to be connected.

Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, recounted a tumultuous situation that broke out close to his nephew's wedding. The gunman seemed to be aiming for someone, he claimed, and he heard him say things like “the children are safe” and “free Palestine.”

According to him, a few people fell to the ground and tried to flee the situation. He claimed there was a great deal of panic.

In a statement, US Representative Maggie Goodlander expressed her sympathy for the victims, their families, and the community, saying she was “closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua.”