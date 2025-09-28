Mountain Dew announces new Dirty Cream Soda Dew flavor: Here's when it is expected to hit US shelves

Mountain Dew has officially announced that a brand-new flavor is joining its line-up, sparking excitement among fans worldwide. Called ‘Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda Dew,’ the drink combines the brand’s signature citrus kick with a smooth cream soda twist, a Parade report stated. PepsiCo has announced a 'Dirty Mountain Dew Cream' soda. When will it hit markets? (X/@MountainDew)

Described as the company’s “first indulgent flavor,” the soda will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar versions. PepsiCo says the drink is a response to the rising popularity of dirty soda, a trend that mixes soft drinks with syrups, cream, or other flavors.

What is the 'dirty soda' trend?

The ‘dirty soda’ craze began in Utah in 2010, thanks to drink chain Swig, and has since spread nationally, fueled by TikTok and reality TV shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, according to another CNBC report. Today, dirty sodas are popping up everywhere: from grocery stores to fast-food chains like Taco Bell and McDonald’s.

PepsiCo Beverages US CMO Mark Kirkham told Parade, “Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, with its creamy indulgent taste, is just another example of how we leverage innovation to engage our fans.” Kirkham added that Mountain Dew always thrived on pushing boundaries, and the new flavor takes the dirty soda trend “to a whole new level”.

Also read: Cam Newton vs Tua Tagovailoa: Who said what? Complete timeline of heated exchange

When will Mountain Dew's new soda hit markets?

Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda will make its first appearance at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in Chicago this October. However, fans will need to wait until early 2026 for the nationwide availability, as reported by Parade.

The launch follows PepsiCo’s earlier tests, including a collaboration with KFC and other limited-time soda experiments, which confirmed demand for creamy soda blends.

Dirty soda: A cultural phenomenon

The popularity of dirty soda has been further demonstrated by the introduction of similar products by other well-known brands, such as Pepsi, Dr Pepper, and MUG Root Beer. According to beverage analysts, the trend is aiding in the reversal of years of falling soda sales in the United States, the CNBC report stated.

Also read: Why USDA has health warning for Walmart heat-and-eat pasta meals?

Restaurants and coffee shops have also adopted the dirty soda trend because of its easy preparation and customizable flavors. Gen Z consumers are particularly drawn to dirty sodas because of their vibrant looks and lower caffeine content than coffee, the CNBC report stated.

The expansion of the category, according to industry experts, is similar to how Starbucks changed coffee culture in the past. PepsiCo now hopes that its new decadent Dew flavor will solidify the drink's position on store shelves and in consumer culture, it added.

FAQs

What is Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda Dew?

It is a new Mountain Dew flavor that blends the brand’s citrus taste with a creamy soda twist.

When will it be available?

It will debut at NACS in October 2025, with national rollout planned for early 2026.

Will there be a Zero Sugar option?

Yes, the flavor will come in both regular and Zero Sugar versions.