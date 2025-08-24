PepsiCo axes 9 drinks, 21 more to vanish from the shelves soon. See full list
PepsiCo has discontinued nine sodas and flagged 21 more drinks as “limited time left” to streamline offerings and focus on core products like no-sugar colas.
PepsiCo has discontinued nine soda flavors and marked 21 other beverages as “limited time left” in stores worldwide, according to The Street. The move affects not only sodas but also several flavors of sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy drinks.
The “limited time left” label means the company has stopped producing the drinks, though some may still be available in stores until supplies run out. PepsiCo said the decision is part of a strategy to streamline its offerings and focus on its stronger products rather than abandoning variety altogether.
CEO Ramon Luis Larguarta explained, “When it comes to beverages, the focus has been in improving colas. And colas is a good success for us. We’ve been focusing on the no-sugar colas, we’ve been focusing on food and Pepsi, and we’ve been focusing on the taste challenge.” He added, “And those three elements have driven share — positive share performance for Pepsi, which is something we feel very good about. Not only in the US but globally,” as reported by The Mirror.
What has been discontinued ?
Pepsi is getting rid of these Mtn Dew flavors:
Mtn Dew Caffeine Free
Mtn Dew White Out
Mtn Dew Kickstart: Mango Lime
Mtn Dew Kickstart: Original Dew
Mtn Dew Kickstart: Blueberry Pomegranate
Mtn Dew Major Melon
Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon
Mtn Dew Spark
Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark
PepsiCo is also getting rid of these beverages
Lemon Bubly
Apple Bubly
Cranberry Bubly
Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry
Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit
Bubly Bounce Triple Berry
Gatorade Fit : Cherry Lime
Gatorde Fit: Tangerine Orange
Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape
Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch
Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue
Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry