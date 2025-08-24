PepsiCo axes 9 drinks, 21 more to vanish from the shelves soon. See full list

PepsiCo has discontinued nine soda flavors and marked 21 other beverages as “limited time left” in stores worldwide, according to The Street. The move affects not only sodas but also several flavors of sparkling water, Gatorade, and energy drinks. PepsiCo discontinued nine soda flavors and marked 21 other beverages as “limited time left” in stores worldwide.(Bloomberg)

The “limited time left” label means the company has stopped producing the drinks, though some may still be available in stores until supplies run out. PepsiCo said the decision is part of a strategy to streamline its offerings and focus on its stronger products rather than abandoning variety altogether.

CEO Ramon Luis Larguarta explained, “When it comes to beverages, the focus has been in improving colas. And colas is a good success for us. We’ve been focusing on the no-sugar colas, we’ve been focusing on food and Pepsi, and we’ve been focusing on the taste challenge.” He added, “And those three elements have driven share — positive share performance for Pepsi, which is something we feel very good about. Not only in the US but globally,” as reported by The Mirror.

Also Read: Nestle, PepsiCo sell substandard products in low-income countries like India, claims report

What has been discontinued ?

Pepsi is getting rid of these Mtn Dew flavors:

Mtn Dew Caffeine Free

Mtn Dew White Out

Mtn Dew Kickstart: Mango Lime

Mtn Dew Kickstart: Original Dew

Mtn Dew Kickstart: Blueberry Pomegranate

Mtn Dew Major Melon

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Major Melon

Mtn Dew Spark

Mtn Dew Zero Sugar Spark

PepsiCo is also getting rid of these beverages

Lemon Bubly

Apple Bubly

Cranberry Bubly

Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry

Bubly Bounce Mango Passion Fruit

Bubly Bounce Triple Berry

Gatorade Fit : Cherry Lime

Gatorde Fit: Tangerine Orange

Gatorade Zero with Protein Grape

Gatorade Zero with Protein Fruit Punch

Gatorade Zero with Protein Cool Blue

Gatorade Zero with Protein Glacier Cherry