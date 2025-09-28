Cam Newton vs Tua Tagovailoa: Who said what? Complete timeline of heated exchange

Cam Newton is not letting go of his criticism of Tua Tagovailoa. The former NFL MVP on Friday fired back on ESPN’s First Take after the Dolphins quarterback dismissed his earlier remarks. Newton pointed to Miami’s 0-3 start, saying, “Anybody can go 0-3. When I see the situation that’s taken place in Miami, it’s more ‘Love Island’ drama than football.” Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addresses media after an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills.(AP)

Newton added that while not all of Miami’s struggles fall on Tagovailoa, the quarterback has to own a big share. “You don’t make $53 million by just being a random on the street,” he said, acknowledging his talent.

Tua Tagovailoa’s response

On being asked about Newton, Tagovailoa said on Thursday, “Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. I think it’s easier to hold a clicker and talk about it than actually play quarterback," as reported by ESPN.

That “clicker” line drew a quick reaction. Newton said he could hardly believe Tua meant him specifically, while First Take host Stephen A. Smith stepped in: “You played, you starred, at that position. And he’s acting like you never did this before.”

Newton doubled down on that and suggested that answering pundits shows he is “caught up in his feelings” rather than focusing on fixing Miami’s offense.

Cam Newton vs Tua Tagovailoa: How it started?

Newton first raised eyebrows in December 2023, when he called Tua closer to a “game manager” than a difference-maker, according to the New York Post.

Earlier this month, he even questioned Tua’s $212 million extension. “More money, more expectations,” he said, noting that Tagovailoa now makes more than Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson.

On Friday, Newton finished with a direct challenge. “Let it rip. When you have Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel as your coach, you have all the assets. You’ve once shown you’re capable. I don’t know what this is in Miami now.”

The back-and-forth has turned into one of the NFL’s biggest storylines of the week, with Newton playing the veteran critic and Tagovailoa trying to defend his role as Miami’s franchise quarterback.

FAQs

1. What sparked the exchange between Cam Newton and Tua Tagovailoa?

Newton questioned Tua’s performance compared to his $212 million contract, saying higher pay should mean higher expectations.

2. How did Tua respond to Cam Newton’s criticism?

Tagovailoa dismissed pundit talk, saying it is easier to critique with a clicker than to actually play quarterback in the NFL.

3. What did Cam Newton say about the Dolphins’ 2025 season?

Newton brought up Miami’s 0-3 start and compared the team’s issues to “Love Island drama more than football.”

4. What advice did Cam Newton give to Tua?

Newton told him to “let it rip,” noting that with weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, plus coach Mike McDaniel, there’s no excuse not to.