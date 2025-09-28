USDA health alert: Walmart pasta meals linked to deadly listeria contamination

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a popular pasta meal sold at Walmart that could be contaminated with listeria, Fox Business reported on Thursday. A health warning has been issued for Walmart’s Marketside pasta meals.(Bloomberg)

The alert covers Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce sold in 2-ounce clear plastic trays. The packages under warning carry “best if used by” dates of September 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, and Oct. 1, 2025.

Connection to earlier outbreak

According to Fox Business, the linguine meals surfaced during an investigation into a listeria outbreak previously linked to chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Those chicken meals were recalled back in June. As testing expanded, one sample of the linguine came back positive for the bacteria. That triggered Thursday’s warning and raised concerns that more products could be involved.

The meals were sold through Walmart stores nationwide, meaning the alert has a wide reach. Officials say anyone who purchased the product should not eat it. Instead, consumers are urged to throw the item away or return it to the store for a refund.

Health risks and symptoms

Listeria is a serious bacteria that causes listeriosis. Symptoms can look similar to the flu-fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea and fatigue are common. For most healthy adults, the illness can be unpleasant but not life-threatening. The danger rises for people who are older, have compromised immune systems, or are pregnant.

Fox Business noted that in pregnancy, listeria infection can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or infections in newborns. Older adults are also at risk of severe, sometimes fatal illness. Doctors usually treat listeriosis with antibiotics. Health officials recommend that anyone who develops flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should see a doctor immediately.

Why this matters

Food recalls over listeria have been frequent in recent years. Just this summer, Kraft Heinz pulled back more than 367,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon over similar concerns. Now Walmart’s ready-to-eat pasta joins the list.

The USDA says listeria outbreaks are rare but can be deadly, which is why even a single positive test can prompt a warning. For consumers, the safest move is simple: check the dates, and if the pasta is in your freezer, do not take the risk.

FAQs

What Walmart product is under warning?

Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce sold in 2-ounce trays.

Which dates are affected?

Packages with “best if used by” dates of September 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, and Oct. 1, 2025.

What is listeria and how does it spread?

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate ready-to-eat foods and cause serious illness.