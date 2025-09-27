US President Donald Trump on Saturday has called on the Department of Defence to send in troops into Portland. Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated that all necessary troops must to sent in to "protect war-ravaged Portland." Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump stated that all necessary troops must to sent in to "protect war-ravaged Portland."(AP)

Trump's move comes at the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem.

"I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary," said Trump.

Trump's directive comes a day after he claimed that "crazy people" in Portland were trying to burn down buildings in the US state.

"That's a small example, but it's the most violent example. It's every night, and they've done it for years. You think maybe at some point they made their point and what are they doing? But we're going to get out there and we're going to do a pretty big number of those people in Portland that are doing that. They're professional agitators and anarchists. They're actually anarchist," said Trump.

Earlier in September, the President had described living in Portland as “like living in hell”, adding that he was considering sending in federal troops. Trump's plan also comes amid the federal takeover of Washington DC and similar threats issued to the cities of Chicago and Baltimore as part of his overall plan to lower crime rates.

Portland leaders urge calm

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson on Friday evening warned of a "sudden influx" in federal agents across Portland, especially in the ICE building in the state.

“This may be a show of force, but that’s all it is: it’s just a big show,” Wilson was quoted as saying by Oregon news outlets on Friday evening.

Along with Mayor Wilson, other leaders such as Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Maxine Dexter.

Merkely said that Trump wants to "induce a violent incident" in the state.

”Let us not grant him that," he said, calling on residents to “not to take the bait.”

“The Portland we love will not be divided,” said Rep Dexter, has she called for residents to rise above the president's actions.

"Portland is a peaceful, vibrant city with no need for federal agents on our streets,“ wrote Senator Ron Wyden on social media.

”I urge Oregonians not to fall into Trump’s attempt to incite violence. Just as I did in 2020, I will lead our delegation and state officials to oppose any unjustified increase in federal forces," he added further.