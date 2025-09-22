Rain forces cancellation of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has been canceled due to heavy rain this weekend and a less-than-desirable forecast, the LPGA announced Sunday morning. HT Image

Dangerous weather conditions suspended play in the second round at 3:25 p.m. local time on Saturday at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark.

"The course received 3.25 (inches) of rain last night and after having assessed the golf course and consulted with our meteorologist and superintendent, the golf course is unplayable," the LPGA said in a statement. "Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all-day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make it an official event.

"As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, with only (each) player's 18-hole score counting."

With scores reverting to 18 holes, the scheduled 54-hole event will be unofficial with no Race to the CME Globe points awarded.

Later Sunday, the LPGA announced its determination for dividing the prize purse. By rule, the tour was obligated to pay out $1.5 million, or 50 percent of the original purse, but they will pay out a total of $2 million.

The $1.5 million will be distributed under the standard distribution method, for the top 65 players plus ties, while the other $500,000 will be split evenly among all 144 players in the field. Each player at the tournament will receive $3,500.

Sarah Schmelzel and Minami Katsu of Japan each carded an 8-under-par 63 in the first round, while Alison Lee had improved to 8 under after playing her first three holes Saturday in 1 under. Lee, however, will return to 7-under, along with Lilia Vu, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, Japan's Nasa Hataoka, Ireland's Leona Maguire and South Korea's Somi Lee.

--Field Level Media