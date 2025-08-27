FDA alert: Viva Raw recalls dog and cat food over salmonella, listeria risk

Viva Raw, a pet food company in Charlotte, North Carolina, is recalling several dog and cat food lots across the US over possible salmonella and listeria contamination, as reported by Newsweek. Listeria can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products.(Pexel)

The recall covers Lot 21495 (Viva Ground Beef for Dogs; Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies) and Lot 21975 (Viva Ground Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chunked Chicken for Dogs; Viva Chicken for Cats; Viva Pure Chicken). "Salmonella and Listeria can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the company said on the FDA website.

The affected products were sold directly to customers nationwide and to retailers in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, New York, and South Carolina.

Listeria infection symptoms

Listeria infection is particularly risky for pregnant women and can lead to miscarriage. Both salmonella and listeria can also cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and in rare cases, serious conditions like arthritis or infections in arteries. Pets may show lethargy, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, loss of appetite, and abdominal pain.

The food comes in frozen 1-pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging. Lot numbers are printed on top of the packaging. So far, no illnesses in pets or humans have been linked to these lots.

Also Read: Shrimp, salad kits and more: See list of FDA food recalls in 2025 so far

What to do ?

The contamination was found during routine testing by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Customers who bought the recalled products are advised to:

Dispose of the food safely so children, pets, and wildlife cannot reach it

Do not sell or donate the recalled products

Avoid feeding the products to pets or other animals

Wash and sanitize pet bowls, cups, and storage containers

Wash and sanitize hands after handling recalled food or utensils

Anyone who develops symptoms after exposure should contact a healthcare provider. Pet owners whose animals ate the recalled food and show symptoms should contact their veterinarian.