Shrimp, salad kits and more: See list of FDA food recalls in 2025 so far

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently recalled frozen shrimp imported from an Indonesian firm over fears of Cesium-137 contamination, a radioactive isotope. The Guardian reported that the agency asked Walmart to pull three lots of Great Value brand frozen shrimp from its shelves. The frozen shrimp were recalled due to the presence of Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.(Representatie image/Unsplash)

Here is a look at other food products that were recalled this year so far.

Also read: Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After FDA Approves Wegovy for Liver Disease

Frozen shrimp

The FDA issued an urgent recall of imported frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, an Indonesia-based firm. Since the products were prepared or held under “insanitary conditions”, the FDA fears they were contaminated by Cesium-137 (Cs-137).

“Consumers should not eat or serve certain lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart stores in AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, OH, OK, PA, TX, and WV,” the FDA announced on its website. According to the agency, consumption of Cesium-137 can result in cancer.

Frozen sprouted beans

In July, the FDA reported that Chetak LLC Group recalled frozen sprouted beans over concerns about Salmonella infection and possible health risks. The FDA informed that Salmonella could cause fatal infection in people with a fragile immune system, including children and elderly people. Besides causing diarrhoea and abdominal pain, Salmonella can lead to arterial infections and arthritis, as per the FDA.

The sprouted beans products that Chetak LLC Group recalled were Sprouted Mat (Moth) and Sprouted Moong.

Also read: Grow a Garden: Full list of prickly plants and how to get them

Sandwiches and snack items

Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC, recalled a few of their ready-to-eat products, including sandwiches and other snack items, over fears of Listeria contamination in May this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one person died and 10 people required hospitalization due to Listeria contamination in two states.

The products that Fresh & Ready Foods, LLC, recalled included Fresh & Ready Foods Breakfast Bistro Box, Fresh & Ready Foods Protein Snack, Fresh & Ready Foods Italian Ciabatta Sandwich, Fresh & Ready Foods Ham & Cheese Croissant Sandwich, Fresh & Ready Foods Mike's Tuna Mac Pasta, and Fresh Take Crave Away Street Corn Dipper.

Salad kits

Little Leaf Farms announced a voluntary withdrawal of salad kits due to the potential presence of undeclared fish and wheat allergens, reported the FDA in March this year.

After a consumer noticed the presence of incorrect ingredients in the brand’s Southwest Salad Kit, Little Leaf Farms recalled the product.

According to Little Leaf Farms, the allergens mentioned had the potential to cause life-threatening allergic reactions to people sensitive to wheat or fish. However, no injuries or illnesses were reported.

FAQs

Why did the FDA order a recall of frozen shrimp?

The FDA ordered a recall of frozen shrimp over fears of Caesium-137 contamination.

Were the shrimp products sold at Walmart?

Yes, the shrimp products FDA has recalled were sold at Walmart.

Which firm sold the shrimp products?

Bahari Makmur Sejati, an Indonesian-based firm, sold the shrimp products.