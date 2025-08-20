Grow a Garden: Full list of prickly plants and how to get them

Grow a Garden’s next event is underway. After introducing a limited-time cooking event for players, the Roblox game has now launched a beanstalk adventure. Players will need to grow a beanstalk for Jack in the event, for which they need different objects, including prickly plants. There are 14 different prickly plants in Grow a Garden that can be used to help Jack, per Dexerto. Grow a Garden's Beanstalk event introduces 14 types of prickly plants.(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Prickly Plants in Grow a Garden

These are plants with spikes and can be either fruits, vegetables or anything else. Some examples in Grow a Garden are Aloe Vera, which has spiky edges on its leaves and Spiked Mangoes. Players need to give these plants to Jack as soon as they find them. As with other Grow a Garden events, the rarer the item, the more points players can win.

Grow a Garden: Full list of prickly plants

As per Beebom, here is the full list of prickly plants in the Roblox game and how they can be obtained.

Durian- Legendary. The item adds 4 points. It can be found in Basic Seed Packs, Premium Seed Packs and Rainbow Sacks.

Aloe Vera- Legendary. The item can be found in Summer Crafting and adds 4 points.

Pricklefruit- Legendary. The item is worth 4 points and is an Event Exclusive.

Cactus- Mythical. The prickly plant gives players 5 points. It can be found in the Seed Shop.

Dragonfruit- Mythical. The item, worth 5 points, is available in the Seed Shop.

Twisted Tangle- Rare. The Event Exclusive plant is worth 3 points.

Horned Dinoshroom- Legendary. The item, worth 4 points, is available in the Exotic Ancient Seed Pack.

Princess Thorn- Divine. Found in the Sprout Seed Pack, the item is worth 6 points.

Pineapple- Mythical. The plant is worth 5 points. It can be found in the Summer Merchant Shop.

Nectar Thorn- Legendary. The item is available in Honey Crafting. Players can get 4 points from the Nectar Thorn.

Spiked Mango- Mythical. Available in the Zen Shop, the prickly plant is worth 5 points.

Prickly Pear- Mythical. The plant gets players 5 points. It can be found in the Summer Merchant Shop.

Celestiberry- Mythical. Found in the Twilight Shop, the plant is worth 5 points.

Venus Fly Trap- Divine. The item gives 6 points to players. Basic Seed Packs, Premium Seed Packs and Rainbow Sacks stock the plant.

FAQs:

How many prickly plants are there in Grow a Garden?

There are 14 such plants in the game.

Which prickly plants give the highest points in Grow a Garden?

The Venus Fly Trap and Princess Thorn give the highest points- 6.

Why are prickly plants important in the game?

They help Jack grow his beanstalk.