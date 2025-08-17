Roblox getting banned? Why gaming platform is facing troubles in US and abroad

Roblox appears to be in a spot of trouble, as the online game platform attempts to battle growing controversies over child safety and its imposition of bans on ‘vigilante’ users. This has led to fears that Roblox might get banned. Roblox found itself in hot water when Schlep, who was working on delivering ‘vigilante justice’ found himself banned due to his actions.(AP)

However, there is no such confirmation of Roblox getting banned in the US just yet, but it has happened elsewhere, which might explain the fears. Here's what has been happening with Roblox at home and abroad.

Roblox troubles and bans: In the US and beyond

On August 13, Qatar seemingly blocked Roblox. Qatar Tribune reported Roblox was no longer available to players throughout the country. While it could be downloaded on iOS or Android, if internet connections were deduced to be in Qatar, then the game could not be accessed. The move came over concerns regarding child safety, though there have been no official statements from Qatar or Roblox.

Notably, countries like Oman, China, and Turkey have blocked Roblox in the past.

Roblox has also run into trouble in Indonesia, with Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs, Meutya Hafid, last Thursday, calling for a tightening of safety measures, and alignment with the country's child protection regulations, Jakarta Globe reported.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill is also acting against Roblox. She announced on Thursday that she'd filed a lawsuit against Roblox in the state court, alleging that children headed to the platform are not protected from predators, Forbes reported.

“Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety,” Murrill said.

Some days back, Roblox found itself in hot water when Schlep, who was working on delivering ‘vigilante justice’ found himself banned due to his actions. Roblox has long been criticized for its security shortcomings, prompting many to take up 'vigilante justice'. Roblox CEO David Baszucki has been working to put out the fires, as troubles seem to mount.