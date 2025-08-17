Grow a Garden Beanstalk update: How to get the Sprout Egg and Golden Goose?

The Beanstalk Update introduced Sprout Egg to Grow a Garden on August 16. The limited-time exclusive pet egg, which offers five different pets to the players, has gained significant attention on the internet, IGN reported. Here is your one-stop guide to know everything about the latest update in the Roblox game and how to get the Sprout Egg. How to get Golden Goose in Grow a Garden?(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Sprout Egg: How to get it?

The all-new exclusive pet egg in the game, the Sprout Egg, remains available for a limited time period, until the Beanstalk update runs.

Players can purchase the Sprout Egg from the new shop in the game, which is available at the top of the Beanstalk once you have grown it. The Goliath’s Goods shop remains available on the cloud at the top of the beanstalk, Beebom reported.

Another method requires players to collect specific types of plants and bring them to the Jack NPC at the center of the game. When players approach Jack, they receive a notification about the type of plant he wants them to submit in a dialog box displayed near his head.

After players are able to meet all the requirements and the beanstalk grows to the clouds, players get to earn specific rewards by interacting with the glowing orbs.

Additionally, players can earn a special reward once they have submitted the maximum number of plants.

In total, there are five possible pets that gamers can obtain from the Sprout Egg, with each of them having its own chances. These include Dairy Cow (50%), Jackalope (31%), Sapling (12%), Golem (6%), and Golden Goose (1%).

Grow a Garden: Sprout Egg Pet Traits

In the game, each of these pets comes with its own specific traits and abilities.

Dairy Cow (Common): Once players get it, all nearby plants will start growing 1.26x faster. Also, there is a small chance to get a Beanstalk seed when you sell this pet.

Jackalope (Uncommon): It provides a 15% chance of mutating nearby fruit with the Sandy mutation every 100 seconds.

Sapling (Legendary): This one is capable of swapping mutations between two different random fruits every five minutes.

Golem (Mythical): It reaches the Mutation Machine every five minutes and further advances time by 40 seconds.

Golden Goose (Divine): This rare pet can lay a Golden Egg plant every 10 minutes. It can start with the Fortune mutation and can be harvested and mutated like other plants.

FAQs

How do you get the Golden Goose in Grow a Garden?

Golden Goose can be obtained via Sprout eggs only.

What does Golden Goose mean in slang?

As per Dictionary.com, it refers to a "legendary goose that laid one golden egg a day and was killed by its impatient owner, who wanted all the gold immediately."

When did Beanstalk Update come out in Grow a Garden?

It was introduced on August 16.