Grow a Garden: What is Beanstalk Event and how to climb to the giants’ world

Grow a Garden continues to be one of Roblox’s most loved and creative games. Players start small by buying seeds, they start planting them, and grow different crops like carrots, corn, and even magical beanstalks. Later, money is earned by selling them, cooking them into food, or can be fed to Chris P. Bacon, a character who is a favourite among players. Grow a Garden Beanstalk event(X/@GrowaGardenRblx)

Last week, this popular game released a Kitchen Storm update in which new cooking recipes were introduced. Now, on August 16, 2025, there is another new and exciting update. This time, they are coming with a long-awaited Beanstalk Event, and fans are already excited about it.

Grow a Garden Beanstalk event explained

The Beanstalk Event is a collaborative challenge where players work together to feed a giant beanstalk with their crops. The more crops given, the taller the beanstalk grows, eventually reaching the sky. Once it is tall enough, players can climb up into the giants’ world, where they will discover hidden treasures such as items, seeds, and even pets to add to their collection.

Helping the beanstalk grow involves teamwork. Every hour, a character named Jack asks for specific crops, especially woody plants and prickly plants. Players need to provide the right type of plants to keep the beanstalk growing steadily.

What’s New with the Garden Guide?

Alongside this event, the developers have also introduced a feature called the Garden Guide. This tool allows players to track their progress, record what they have planted, and keep a log of their achievements in the game.

With weekly updates, Grow a Garden shows no sign of slowing down. The Beanstalk Event not only adds fresh gameplay but also brings the community together, making the game even more fun and rewarding for Roblox players worldwide.

FAQs

Q1. What is the Beanstalk Event?

It’s a game event where you feed crops to grow a giant beanstalk.

Q2. How do I help Jack?

Give him the plants he asks for every hour.

Q3. What is the Garden Guide?

It’s a book that shows your progress in the game.