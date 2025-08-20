FDA warning on radioactive shrimp: Key update on Great Value product sold at Walmart

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers not to eat certain lots of frozen shrimp sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand after testing linked the products to potential contamination with cesium-137, a radioactive isotope. The agency, in its latest press release, further added that the affected shrimp products were processed by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), a seafood company based in Indonesia. The FDA has issued a warning for potentially radioactive shrimp sold in Walmart(Unsplash)

Products Affected

The warning involves specific lots of frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

The following products are included:

Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp (2 lb bag)

Lot code: 8005540-1, Best by: 3/15/2027

Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp (2 lb bag)

Lot code: 8005538-1, Best by: 3/15/2027

Great Value Frozen Raw White Vannamei Shrimp (2 lb bag)

Lot code: 8005539-1, Best by: 3/15/2027

The FDA advised consumers: “If you recently purchased one of the impacted lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product.”

Discovery of Cesium-137

Concerns arose after US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) flagged shipping containers at four major ports, including Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami, for potential cesium-137 contamination. FDA testing later confirmed detectable levels of the isotope in one sample of breaded shrimp from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati.

The positive sample registered at 68 Bq/kg, well below the FDA’s Derived Intervention Level of 1,200 Bq/kg. Regulators stressed that while the product does not pose an immediate health threat, the levels could raise concerns if consumed repeatedly over a long period.

The FDA emphasized its decision to act was precautionary. “Avoiding products like the shipment FDA tested with similar levels of Cs-137 is a measure intended to reduce exposure to low-level radiation that could have health impacts with continued exposure over time,” the agency explained.

Health Risks of Cesium Exposure

Cesium-137 is a byproduct of nuclear reactions and can contaminate food through environmental exposure. The isotope emits radiation capable of damaging DNA, which, over the long term, repeated exposure may increase cancer risk.

The FDA noted that cesium can be found at trace levels in soil, air, and water worldwide, but unexpected detections in imported food products warrant further investigation.

Regulatory Response

The FDA has placed PT Bahari Makmur Sejati on a new import alert for chemical contamination (IA 99-51), effectively blocking its shrimp products from entering U.S. commerce until the company corrects the underlying issues.

The agency is working with Walmart, distributors, and Indonesian regulators to trace all products connected to the firm. Although no contaminated shrimp has officially reached US consumers, regulators said the conditions at the processing facilities appear to violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

What Consumers Should Do

Do not eat or serve the listed shrimp products.

Dispose of the product immediately.

Retailers and distributors should remove affected products from inventory and not sell them.

Anyone concerned about possible exposure should consult their healthcare provider.