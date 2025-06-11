Salmonella outbreak in US: Know symptoms, causes and how to protect yourself

A recent Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has sickened at least 79 people across seven US states, with 21 of them hospitalized. The majority of cases, 63, were reported in California, prompting a major recall of 1.7 million brown cage-free and organic eggs by California-based August Egg Company. On June 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a public health warning after investigating cases reported between February and May 2025. According to the CDC and FDA, most affected individuals had eaten eggs or egg-based dishes before falling ill. Salmonella is a common cause of food poisoning that affects the intestinal tract, leading to symptoms like stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever. Know its symptoms, causes and safety tips to prevent it. Salmonella outbreak in the US is linked to eggs.(Adobe Stock)

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that causes food poisoning, known as Salmonella infection or salmonellosis. It spreads through contaminated food or water and is a common cause of stomach illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over a million people in the US get infected, and around 420 deaths are reported each year. “Once your body catches this bacteria, Salmonella attacks the lining of the intestines, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes fever,” explains Dr Sanket Mankad, Infectious Diseases Physician. While most people recover without treatment, it can be serious for young children, older adults, and those with weak immunity.

What causes salmonella?

Salmonella spreads through contaminated food, water, and contact with infected animals or people.

Common sources include raw or undercooked eggs, meat (like chicken, turkey, or beef), unwashed fruits and vegetables, untreated water, and unpasteurized dairy products such as milk, cheese, and yoghurt.

Even processed foods like chicken nuggets and nut butters can carry the bacteria.

Pets like dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles may also carry the bacteria.

Poor hand hygiene during food preparation or eating increases the risk of infection.

Salmonella in chicken

Chicken is a major source of Salmonella. The CDC says 1 in 25 chicken packages may carry it. Undercooked chicken or contact with raw juices can spread the bacteria, increasing the risk of food poisoning.

Is Salmonella contagious?

Yes, Salmonella is contagious. It can spread from infected people or pets through unwashed hands, especially after using the bathroom or while sick. Touching contaminated surfaces or food can also pass the bacteria to others, causing infection.

Salmonella can be transmitted from person to person. (Adobe Stock)

Salmonella symptoms

According to the CDC, common symptoms of Salmonella infection include:

Upset stomach

Bloody stool

Diarrhea

Fever with chills

Pain and cramps in belly

Nausea and vomiting

Headache

Loss of appetite

“These symptoms usually appear 12 to 96 hours after exposure but can take up to a week,” suggests Dr Mankad. Most people recover at home within 3 to 7 days without treatment. However, if symptoms persist beyond a week or if you notice blood in your stool, consult a doctor.

How to protect yourself from Salmonella?

To avoid getting infected with Salmonella, follow these simple tips:

Ensure that you cook foods like meat, poultry, and eggs thoroughly to kill bacteria.

Don’t eat raw batter, dough, or foods with uncooked eggs.

Clean hands with soap before eating, after using the bathroom, or handling raw meat or pets.

Keep raw and cooked foods separate to prevent cross-contamination.

Wash fruits and vegetables well under running water.

Drink safe water, especially while traveling.

Avoid unpasteurized milk, cheese, and yoghurt.

Disinfect kitchen counters and tools after handling raw meat or eggs.

Be cautious with pets and wash your hands after touching animals, especially reptiles or birds.

Avoid cooking food for others if you are sick.

Stay updated to avoid getting infected.