Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Tuna salad sold at popular grocery store recalled in 7 US states over listeria

ByVarnika Srivastava
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 07:17 pm IST

The first recall covers tuna salad and ready-to-eat products sold at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. 

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued two recalls for tuna salad and related products made by Reser’s Fine Foods due to possible Listeria contamination. The agency announced the recalls on July 21.

The recalled items include deli tuna sold by weight, pre-packed containers, tuna salad sandwiches, snack trays, and sandwich platters. (Pexels)
The recalled items include deli tuna sold by weight, pre-packed containers, tuna salad sandwiches, snack trays, and sandwich platters. (Pexels)

Reser’s started the recall after finding that breadcrumbs used in the tuna salad might be contaminated, according to an Irish Star report.

The first recall covers tuna salad and ready-to-eat products sold at Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The second affects similar products sold at Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Also Read: Salmonella outbreak in US: Know symptoms, causes and how to protect yourself

How to recognize the recalled tuna salad products?

The recalled items include deli tuna sold by weight, pre-packed containers, tuna salad sandwiches, snack trays, and sandwich platters. All of them have ‘Sell Thru Dates’ between July 16, 2025, and July 19, 2025.

More info is available on the FDA site for the Jewel-Osco recall and the Albertsons, Randalls, and Tom Thumb recall.

According to US Food and Drug Administration, “there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

What to do if you bought the recalled tuna salad products?

If you bought the recalled tuna salad products, you should throw the salad containers away or return them to the retailer and ask for a refund. The FDA urges consumers to clean any surfaces that came in contact with the container.

Listeria can survive in cold temperatures and transfer to new surfaces or food. Listeria symptoms take for 24 hours- two weeks to show up after eating the contaminated food. The symptoms includes fever, stiff neck, lack of coordination, confusion, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Listeria is most dangerous among young children, pregnant women and elderly people. This bacterium might cause health complications and even death. The infection might even cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to a Today report.

However, individuals with strong immunity might suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea only.

