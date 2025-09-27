Starbucks employees react on TikTok after job cuts amid $1 billion restructuring plan: ‘Was not on my 2025 bingo card’

Hundreds of Starbucks baristas lost their jobs after the coffeehouse decided to close 1% of its stores, roughly 400 outlets, in the United States and North America this month, USA Today reported. Some of them have opened up about their harrowing experiences on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Nearly 400 Starbucks stores being shut down as part of a $1 billion restructuring plan initiated by CEO Brian Niccol.(REUTERS)

Starbucks employees react to losing job on TikTok

Maddison, a Starbucks employee, expressed on TikTok that she was taken by surprise by the coffeehouse’s move. She was in tears as she unexpectedly bid farewell to a few of her co-workers at the store where she worked, as per Yahoo News.

“We deserve better, and I’m sorry for every barista going through it right now, too,” Maddision captioned the video. Several Starbucks baristas showed solidarity with Maddison’s post.

One of them claimed that they were given a two-day notice period. “They gave me a 2-day notice yesterday and now I have to show up to my 9-hour shift like it’s nothing,” the person wrote.

Describing their experience as “absolutely terrible,” the barista feared that their co-workers would “lose their houses and cars from this”.

Another Starbucks employee, Lauren, was seen hugging her co-worker in a TikTok video. “Starbucks permanently closing my store and leaving us jobless was not on my 2025 bingo card,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Halie spoke about the uncertainty that she faced. “I’ll know in 3 days if I’m being transferred or terminated,” she said on TikTok. “Went from 40 hours next week to our store closing permanently Saturday. Thanks briannnnnn!” she added, referring to Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol.

As hundreds of baristas lost their jobs overnight, a former Starbucks employee from Seattle named Katie said it was “no shocker that they closed”.

“They’ve never given anyone a heads-up when closing a store,” Katie said.

Starbucks Workers United takes stock of situation

Starbucks Workers United, which represents 12,000 baristas across 45 states and the District of Columbia, said that it approached Starbucks to get clarity about the restructuring plan after the CEO’s announcement, according to Yahoo News.

“Workers United is sending a formal request for information to Starbucks about the planned closures. We expect to engage in effects bargaining for every impacted union store, as we have done elsewhere, so workers can be placed in another Starbucks store according to their preferences,” read the statement.

Starbucks Workers United has asked the coffeehouse to “finalize a fair union contract with 12,000 union baristas”.

FAQs

Who is the CEO of Starbucks?

Brian Niccol is the current CEO of Starbucks.

How many stores is Starbucks closing?

Starbucks is closing nearly 400 stores.

What has Starbucks Workers United demanded from Starbucks?

Starbucks Workers United has demanded that Starbucks finalize a fair union contract with 12,000 union baristas.